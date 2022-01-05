DALLAS — Dallas High’s wrestling team had another strong showing last week.
The Dragons took part in the Northwest Duals, Dec. 29-30 at West Albany, and placed first in the Jim Phillips Division and fourth in the eight-team championship bracket.
“Great weekend,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
On day one, the Dragons defeated four teams in division duals, topping Cleveland 66-12, Sweet Home’s No. 2 squad 72-12, Philomath 50-21 and Redmond 44-36. The latter dual essentially decided the division champion, as it was Redmond’s only loss.
Dallas and Redmond were 1-2 in the final division standings, with Philomath third, Sweet Home No. 2 fourth and Cleveland fifth.
In the second day’s championship bracket, Dallas advanced from the quarterfinals with a tie-breaker victory over Sprague. Each team totaled 34 points, but Dallas forfeited only one match to two forfeits by Sprague.
In the semifinals, powerful Newberg, the Class 6A favorite this season, defeated Dallas 67-12.
The Dragons then took on Mountain View for third place and lost that dual 37-33.
One of the only things that bugged Olliff about the week, and the Mountain View dual, for example, was the number of losses by pin. Mountain View won five of its seven bouts that way, which helped the Cougars tally enough points for the team triumph.
“It’s hard to win a dual meet when you’re giving up pretty much all falls,” Olliff said. “That’s something we need to work on.”
Newberg, Thurston and Mountain View, in that order, finished 1-2-3 in the championship bracket. After Dallas, Sprague was fifth, followed by Sweet Home, Redmond and Del Norte, California.
Leading individual performances for Dallas included those that came from upper weight entries Kyron Dodds (5-1 record), Emiliano Rocha (6-1), Eli Nava (3-1) and Cole Langford (5-2).
Also, Jose Romero was 5-2 at 126/132, and Polly Olliff went 5-2 at 106, filling in for Jace Spencer, who was out with a slight fracture in a foot.
One of Langford’s losses came to a two-time state champion from Philomath.
Olliff’s pin in the final match of the Sprague dual pulled Dallas even in the team score.
“I was proud of her,” Coach Olliff said. “She had a great weekend, dropping down from her normal girls weight of 110.”
Others who did well for Dallas included Isaac Jones and Owen Hess. Both had key wins in the Redmond dual.
“And all their losses were to guys who were top three in the state,” Olliff said.
Romero closed out the Redmond dual victory with a needed win over his opponent. Dallas led going into that match, but only 38-36. Romero pulled ahead late in the final round and then got a pin with two seconds remaining.
“He got a three-quarter nelson and turned that kind of under into like a somersault and pinned him,” Coach Olliff said.
The Dragons also entered a second team in the Northwest Duals, and that lineup came away with a fourth in the Norm Davis Division.
The Dallas No. 2 team defeated Willamina 49-30. Losses came to Sweet Home 66-15, South Salem 46-30 and West Linn 54-17.
That Dallas No. 2 also had a 48-27 win over Central in Bracket 4, where the Dragons lost to Hillsboro 42-35 and beat McKay 45-27.
For Dallas No. 2, Clifford Johnson went 6-1 at 145 pounds, dropping only a 7-5 decision; Noah Torres was 4-1 at 126/132, and Ah Pymm McDaniel went 5-2 at 106.
“We think we have wrestlers who could be varsity on a lot of other people’s teams,” Olliff said, “and this was an opportunity for them to compete and shine.
“We split up our coaching staff, and it was a lot of fun, because we all could watch one match and then go over and watch what was happening with the other team and cheer them on.”
The Dragons return to competition Wednesday with an away dual meet against Mid-Willamette Conference rival Silverton.
“That’s going to be an interesting match,” Olliff said, “but we can take this (Northwest Duals result) and build on it.”
The Central Panthers finished fifth out of six in their division of the Northwest Duals at West Albany last week.
Central competed in the Dick Weisbrodt Division and defeated sixth-place Woodburn 43-42.
In other duals, Central lost to Del Norte 60-24, Newberg 70-12, Central Linn 48-36 and Milwaukie 43-42.
The Panthers then went to Bracket 4 and lost to Dallas’ No. 2 team, and to McKay 54-30 and Hillsboro 42-36.
Among Central’s top individuals were Case Merritt at 113 pounds, Jake Merritt at 120, Ethan Dunigan at 152 and Osvaldo Amezuca-Pena at 285.
The Merritts each posted a 6-2 record. Dunigan went 7-1. Amezuca-Pena was 4-1, with
The Panthers will take on league foes Crescent Valley and West Albany in a three-way Mid-Willamette Conference meet on Wednesday.
West Salem is at home against Sprague in a Mountain Valley Conference dual meet on Wednesday. On Saturday, West Salem will join 18 other teams in the McMinnville Tournament at McMinnville High. The Titans have another league dual on Jan. 12, when they will visit McKay.
