Dallas High has dipped a bit into the past for its new girls soccer coach.
Melissa Turner, a 2007 Dallas graduate, is taking over the program, which will compete at the junior varsity level only again in 2022.
Summer practices began in mid-July, with work on the field as well as in the weight room.
The schedule is still being pieced together, but official practices for fall sports start Aug. 15, and the season can begin as early as Aug. 25.
Turner takes over for Kendra Steele, who stepped down to have more time for her family.
Turner’s assistant coach will be Madison Shuck, a 2019 DHS graduate who played goalkeeper for the Dragons. Shuck is attending Western Oregon University.
Turner played center forward for the Dragons.
“Soccer was the one sport I stayed with through high school,” she said.
Turner left Dallas for a few years after graduation because her husband, a 2006 DHS graduate, was in Virginia Beach, Virginia in the Navy. They moved back about 10 years ago.
In 2014, Turner was an assistant girls soccer coach for the Dragons.
She also coaches at Harvest CrossFit in Dallas.
Steele and Turner went to high school and played soccer together.
When Steele decided to leave the coaching position, “she reached out to me and asked me if I’d be interested,” Turner said.
At first, because of her family obligations, Turner wasn’t totally sure.
“I wanted to do it, because I love coaching and coaching kids, but I didn’t know. It was a big commitment, and I have four kids, ages 2 to 14,” Turner said. “But my husband was really supportive.”
The couple’s oldest youngster is Evan, who will be a freshman at Dallas this year and plays soccer and baseball.
The other three children are girls, with a 10-year-old who plays softball and a 9-year-old who plays soccer.
Dallas hasn’t had a varsity girls soccer team since 2018, when the Dragons went 0-10. Their last varsity victory came in October 2016.
The Dragons pondered the idea of returning to varsity play this year, but their numbers and overall level of experience made the JV route more sensible.
Turner said she had about seven girls show up for the initial summer workouts.
“They are super awesome,” she said. “I’m really excited.”
She hopes to have more turn out soon, and expects to have a team with fairly good JV experience.
“We have two seniors and will have two incoming freshmen that I know of,” she said, “and we’re supposed to be getting an exchange student from Finland who has already indicated that she wants to play soccer.
“Kendra said the girls she had have a lot of heart and she really enjoyed coaching them.”
Turner said she wants the team to focus on improving as and playing as a team.
“The basis of soccer is working as a team, doing your best to get open for your teammates, and following through on your plays,” she said.
As a coach, she said she will approach the task in multiple ways.
“I have high expectations, but I also know this is for fun,” she said. “This is building life experiences and character traits for the real world.”
