What a year it’s been for the Dallas High bowling team.
And it’s not over yet.
The Dallas girls team has qualified for the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship. The tournament is June 18-20 at Louisville, Kentucky.
Seven girls are on the Dallas team, and six have committed to going to the national tourney – so now the team is in fund-raising mode.
“It’ll probably cost us around $20,000,” coach Ray Rogers said. “We’re looking to find a duplex or large house with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms in Louisville.”
This is the sixth year of the tournament, run by the United States Bowling Congress.
Dallas will be the second team from Oregon to attend. Other teams have qualified in previous years but not been able to make it.
The Dragon girls earned their spot by finishing second – a very close second – in the Feb. 25-27 state tournament at KingPins in Portland.
The Dallas girls got to state by winning their district tournament. The Dallas boys were second to Sprague at district, which was Jan. 29 at Firebird Lanes in Salem.
At state, Dallas’ boys placed 14th out of 21 teams.
The girls advanced to the finals of the 36-game state tourney, and had a “nail-biter,” Rogers said, versus Centennial.
The Baker format called for each of five team bowlers to roll two frames in a best-of-three. Dallas’ girls won the first game, lost the second and then tied Centennial in the third game, which forced a roll-off of the ninth and 10th frames. Centennial won that by six pins.
The narrow defeat left the Dallas girls with mixed feelings.
“They were disappointed to come so close to winning the tournament, but then they realized what they had accomplished and that they were going to nationals,” Rogers said.
The high school bowling season began in October, after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. Dallas competes in District 2, which includes five Salem schools and Silverton (Albany is expected to join next season).
The Dallas team piled up the honors this year, as seven Dragons made the 10-member all-star list.
The Dallas bowlers named all-stars: McKayla Campos, Katrina Dimbat, Natasja Ohren, Lydia Phillips and Kaylee Ryan nabbing all of the girls’ sports, and Ben Fink and Colby Smith giving Dallas two of the five boys all-stars.
Jamie Ames and Merick Mangum also participated in the postseason for the girls team.
The boys’ postseason team also included Wyatt Connolly, Elijah Contreras, Konrad Dillmann, Allen Duncan and Xander Myers.
The teams got a royal sendoff to state with an escort out of town by the Polk County Sheriff’s and Dallas Fire and EMUS Department.
Dallas bowlers will have had four weeks off by the time practices resume on April 14.
The 55-year-old Rogers, who lives in Dallas, started bowling at age 8. He’s a commercial roofer and bowling instructor/pro shop operator at Starlite Lanes in Dallas.
“I got into the bowling business at age 16 and the pro shop business at 17,” he said. “I’m a big believer in what the sport can do for youngsters.
“I try to educate and teach them as much as I can about everything that goes into it. There’s a lot to learn. I love this sport.”
Rogers said the team is looking for funding from local businesses and community members that will help the girls go to nationals.
“Anything helps,” he said.
To contribute, contact Rogers at 503-851-1612 or rdr8803@gmail.com.
