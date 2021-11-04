MILWAUKIE — La Salle Prep was up to the challenge.

The Falcons turned back Dallas’ upset bid on Saturday, winning their Class 5A playoff match 3-1 at La Salle Prep in Milwaukie.

“We had to play great volleyball,” La Salle Prep coach Anna Dillard said. “Dallas presented a challenge. We knew they were going to.”

The teams had met Sept. 11 in a tournament at Dallas. La Salle Prep won that one, 2-0.

“They were more effective” in the rematch. “They were as competitive a team as we’ve played in a few weeks,” Dillard said.

Dallas evened the sets at 1-1 with a 25-22 victory in the second set. But the Dragons couldn’t sustain their momentum.

“All season, we’ve had moments of greatness and then we get in our heads a little and have a hard time,” Dallas coach Kayce Lilley said.

The Falcons’ 25-11, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 win set them up to meet Mid-Willamette Conference champion and No. 1-ranked West Albany on Tuesday. La Salle Prep is 19-5.

Dallas, the fourth-place team in the MWC, finished 15-11.

La Salle Prep’s 15-3 run closed the first set in its favor.

“We were nervous, but played tough,” Lilley said.

Dallas prevailed in the second set, playing well. The final two points came on senior Kaitlyn Van Well’s kill off an overpass and a Falcons violation.

“They were serving tough. They kept us out of our system. They totally forced us to make adjustments,” Dillard said.

The third set belonged to La Salle Prep, which made a 6-0 run to go up 23-14. The Falcons got back in a higher-paced rhythm and put their strong middles to good use.

“When we’re able to pass the ball and play fast offensively, that’s our advantage,” Dillard said. “We can terminate.”

The Dragons struggled at times getting to the ball defensively.

“I think we were pretty evenly matched teams. A lot of it was us taking care of our side of the court, and we could have done a better job of it at times,” Lilley said.

The Dragons were on fire early in the fourth set, building a 9-2 lead. But the Falcons roared back for a 12-9 lead and held on the rest of the way. Dallas cut the gap to 18-16 and 19-17, but couldn’t make further inroads.

Dallas will graduate seniors Kaitlyn Van Well, Jordyn Wynia, Emma Moore, Maddy Straus and Emma Spivey. The Dragons will return sophomores Kaelyn Golden, Brooke Van Well, Grace Hannan and Lacey Bateman, along with juniors Olivia Hale and Hannah Callaway. It’s a good nucleus that includes a setter (Hannan) and the 6-2 Callaway, who came on strong at the end and was a force in the La Salle Prep match.

The Dragons “have been on an upward trajectory the past few years,” Lilley said, “and I hope that continues.”

It’s always tough to say goodbye to a season, though.

“This group works really well together and loves each other a lot,” Lilley said. “I told them the wins and losses are temporary and the friendships are forever. I think they’ll have a tight bond for a long time.”

MWC honors

Dallas outside hitter Kaitlyn Van Well and Central senior defensive specialist Julieta Alarcon have been voted to the All-Mid-Willamette Volleyball first team.

The honorable mention list includes five Dallas players and one from Central.

The Dragons are represented by junior middle hitter Hannah Callaway, senior middle hitter Maddy Strauss, senior libero Jordyn Wynia, junior outside hitter Olivia Hale and sophomore setter Grace Hannan.

Central senior libero Kalia Baker got honorable mention.

Central

The Panthers lost its final match 3-0 at West Albany on Oct. 26.

Central wound up 7-15 overall and 5-11 in league.

West Salem

The Titans advanced with a 3-0 first-round playoff victory over Lakeridge, then ran into No. 3-ranked Jesuit.

The host Crusaders ousted West Salem from the 6A playoffs with a 3-0, second-round win on Saturday.

The Titans finished the season 18-7.

West Salem beat Lakeridge 25-10, 25-16, 25-17. and lost to the Crusaders 20-25, 8-25, 22-25.

West Salem senior outside hiitter Bella Snyder was a first-team all-Mountain Valley Conference choice of the league coaches.

Titans senior outside hitter Emmi Marks made the second team. Three other senior Titans garnered honorable mention: libero Laci Jesperson, setter Ashley Kelly and middle blocker Ali Calvin-Stupfel.

Perrydale

The Pirates won its 1A playoff opener 3-0 at home over Crow, then fell 3-0 at North Douglas on Saturday.

The Pirates finished 15-6. North Douglas improved to 24-3 with its 25-14 ,25-15, 25-19 victory.

Perrydale had qualified for the 24-team postseason and entered the second round seeded 12th out of 16 remaining teams.

“We knew we had a pretty good chance of winning (against Crow), but we also knew we couldn’t let our guard down,” Pirates coach Lottie Breeden said. “We knew North Douglas would be a tough match. The girls played the best they could and went out with no regrets.”

Casco honors

The Casco League all-star team had Perrydale senior Elana Porter voted to the first team, junior Courtney Reed selected for the second team and junior Cora Gleason making honorable mention.

Falls City senior Amber Houghtaling was an honorable mention All-Casco pick.