DALLAS – The Dallas High School Dragons volleyball team celebrated a victorious week, shutting North Salem (1-11 overall, 0-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) down 3-0 on Tuesday, followed by a 3-0 victory against Lebanon on Thursday.

After a few weeks of battling injuries, the team is findings its groove and players are finding their place on the court, according to head coach Kayce Lilley.

“We’ve started off the season with a lot of injuries and it’s been nice this week to finally get some kids healthy, back on court and feeling good,” she said. “We’ve got kids who have been really stepping up in the last couple weeks. Kaitlyn (Van Well) has been gaining confidence and swinging hard and smart, Taylor (Williamson) is a blocking machine, Ana (Garus) is serving tough balls and Ellie (Osborn) has stepped up and done a nice job defensively.”

On Thursday, the Dragons (8-4 overall, 5-2 MWC) opened the first set against the Warriors (0-10 overall, 0-7 MWC) by going on a scoring spree and winning 25-16.

The second set contained just as much energy as the first. The Dragons took off with a 10-2 run to get things going, with a block from Williamson to put the team into double digits.

The Warriors continued to trail behind as the Dragons notched point after point on its scoreboard, ending with a 25-6 second set victory.

The Warriors didn’t stand a chance against the finer-tuned Dragons.

“It was faster-paced tonight on our side,” said senior Hailey Van Well. “We could play a lot faster and that was our advantage. And we were able to play a lot scrappier, and get balls up and also put balls down.”

The third set found the two teams locked in knots and trading spots on the scoreboard until Hailey Van Well broke the teams apart with a kill to bring the Dragons up 13-11, and taking the final set 25-14.

“Tonight went very well,” she said. “The first time we played them it was like that, but not as intense or we didn’t do as well. So I think we did really good. It was fun.”

Overall, for both games, Hailey Van Well contributed 20 kills, 30 digs and five aces. Kaitlyn Van Well added 15 kills, while Osborn nabbed 22 digs. Williamson clinched nine kills and two aces, while senior Anna Toma came through with 16 assists and two aces for the night. Freshman Olivia Hale recorded 15 assists, and Garus tallied up five aces.

“The energy, focus and level of trust was good Thursday night, and it’s awesome to see what we can do when we play that way,” Lilley said. “Thursday night was a solid team-win and it feels good to have a match like that to build on as we get ready to head into the second half of league.”

Dallas hosted West Albany (11-1 overall, 7-0 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.