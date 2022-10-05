Itemizer-Observer
In their past four games, the Dallas volleyball team had been gaining some positive momentum going 3-1. The Lady Dragons were looking for their third win in a row on the road against Central on Sept. 29.
The Dragons set the tone early, taking a relatively quick 2-0 set lead. The Panthers pushed Dallas more in the third set but the Dragons offensive attack proved to be too much as they came away with the 3-0 victory.
“We had been struggling to get our offense and defense kind of working together on the same night,” said Dallas head coach Kayce Lilley. “So that was kind of the first match we’ve had this season where we had all cylinders firing, and we actually really felt good about the win instead of just getting by.”
The Panthers look to build on the positive performance in the third set as they get ready for their final games to close out the season.
“We played well in the third set,” said Central head coach Bruce Myers. “It was nice that we came back and competed. Because in the first two sets we didn’t really compete.”
Dallas senior Hannah Callaway made her presence felt, as the Dragons jumped on Central early and never looked back. A flurry of Olivia Hale and Callaway kills put the Dragons out of the Panthers reach, taking the first set 25-15.
Central took a very early set lead following a Hadley Craig ace but two big point runs by Dallas propelled them back in front 19-6. The Dragons kept their foot on the pedal toward the end of the second set with an ace serve by Lacey Bateman followed by another big hit from Callaway that gave Dallas a 25-10 set win and a 2-0 set lead.
The third set would be much closer, with Central not going away easy, matching Dallas blow for blow. Both teams traded points late into the set at 22 a piece. Dallas finally gained a bit of separation after a block at the net paired with a Callaway ace to set up a Dragons match point at 24-22.
Dallas’ Kadence Morrison set up teammate Brooke Van Well on the outside with the kill, giving Dallas the the 3-0 win. Grace Hannan led Dallas with 28 assists, Hannah Callaway had 13 kills, Brooke Van Well had 8 kills and Kaelyn Golden contributed 11 digs.
Up next for the Dragons is a trip to Bend High School for the Clearwater Classic tournament on Oct. 8.
Central squares off against a tough Crescent Valley team in a road match Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. before finishing the week out at a tournament in Sherwood on Oct. 8.
