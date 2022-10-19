Volleyball

Itemizer-Observer

The Dallas volleyball team faced a tough matchup when they hosted league-leading Crescent Valley on Oct. 11. In their earlier matchup, the Raiders took down the Dragons 3-0; the latest bout was trending similarly when Crescent Valley took a 2-0 lead. However, Dallas was able to rally in a big way to win the next two sets and push the Raiders to a fifth. But Crescent Valley did just enough to stave off Dallas’ upset hopes and win in five sets.

