The Dallas volleyball team faced a tough matchup when they hosted league-leading Crescent Valley on Oct. 11. In their earlier matchup, the Raiders took down the Dragons 3-0; the latest bout was trending similarly when Crescent Valley took a 2-0 lead. However, Dallas was able to rally in a big way to win the next two sets and push the Raiders to a fifth. But Crescent Valley did just enough to stave off Dallas’ upset hopes and win in five sets.
Dallas didn’t open the first set the way they had hoped as Crescent Valley jumped out to a big 20-6 lead. The Dragons strung a few more points together but after a net violation was called against them, Crescent Valley won the first set 25-12.
The second set was much closer with Dallas holding an early lead until a Raider points run put them in front nearly mid-way through. Toward the end of the set Crescent Valley began to pull away with another point run and a solo block by Taelyn Bentley followed by a Raider serving ace that helped them close out another set win 25-16.
The Dragons’ backs were against the wall being down two sets but they came out swinging in the third set and a pair of aces late in the set helped them hold a lead. Two more points from Dallas gave them the win in the third set 25-20.
Dallas grabbed the lead after both teams were locked at 10 and again held onto their advantage all the way through the rest of the set. Dallas junior Grace Hannon put a well-placed ball where no Raiders were able to get to, sealing another set win for the Dragons 25-21.
In the final set, both teams again battled back and forth, settling at multiple ties. Crescent Valley broke a 14-all tie after a hit went off the Dallas defense and landed out of bounds then followed by a Raider ace giving them the final point they needed for the win 16-14.
Despite the heartbreaking loss earlier in the week, Dallas traveled down to Lebanon looking for the season sweep of the Warriors. The Dragons were able to bounce back in a big way and get the win 3-0 over Lebanon.
The Dragons will have played their final scheduled game against Central with the results to be determined after the I-O’s press time.
