Itemizer-Observer
Dallas had four placers and two state qualifiers at last week’s girls wrestling regional tournament, and West Salem placed four girls, sending one to state.
It took a top-three individual finish to make it to state from the Special District 4 tourney, which took place Saturday at West Albany High.
For Dallas, freshmen Polly Olliff and Ah Pymm McDaniel were third and fourth, respectively, at 100 pounds.
Freshman teammate Ivy McIntosh was third at 110, winning her final match by major decision 9-0. Her only loss came to the eventual champ, Ariana Martinez of West Albany, “but I think she gave that girl her toughest match of the season, a freshman going up against a senior,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
Senior Avery Shinkle also placed for the Dragons. She was sixth at 135, going 2-2 despite only being out for wrestling for about four weeks.
Polly Olliff went 6-1 in the tournament, coming back from about a six-week absence due to a broken right wrist bone. She competed with protective tape around the wrist.
“She ran a lot on her own and kept her weight down” during the time away from wrestling, Olliff said. “She was a little rusty in her first matches, then got kind of into her groove. I think she’ll be firing on all cylinders at state.”
The Dragons hoped to get both Olliff and McDaniel to state and get them into the regional final, but McDaniel wasn’t quite able to upset the eventual 100-pound runner-up, Hannah Erz of Central Linn, who beat her 7-2.
McDaniel finished 4-2 on the day, losing in the semifinals along with Polly Olliff.
“We were sad it came down to Ah Pymm or Polly to go to state,” Tony Olliff said. “But that’s wrestling.”
Also for Dallas, junior Evie Olliff won a 155-pound match to help with the team point total, and freshman Delila Tormis was 2-2 at 115 pounds.
West Salem had a third-place finish by sophomore Reese Lawson at 155. She missed last season after foot surgery.
Also for the Titans, Samantha Gagnon was fourth at 120, Aaliyah Caldwell fifth at 105 and Aubrey McNeely sixth at 140.
West Salem entered seven girls.
“This was the biggest girls team we’ve ever had,” West Salem coach Mike Baker said. “I couldn’t be more excited about this group, as they are all young so will be returning. All of the girls won at least one match at the regional.
“Reese has grown up wrestling, and I would say about half of our girls have wrestled before. They are a great group of girls. They do a great job in the classroom, they never miss a practice, and they all enjoy wrestling.
“They have also become a fairly tight group throughout this season. I think all those are key factors to their success on the mats.”
Olliff, who missed part of the season with an injury and had just returned in time, defeated McDaniel 7-0 in their third-place match. Olliff went into the regional seeded seventh; McDaniel was the No. 5 seed in the weight bracket.
McIntosh was a No. 4 seed.
Lawson, who was seeded third, won her third-place match with a pin in 18 seconds.
Thirty-three schools had girls entered. West Salem finished seventh with 85 points, and Dallas was eighth with 75, just ahead of Newport’s 68.
McKay (216), Woodburn (126) and North Salem (118 ½) were the top three teams.
The state tournament is at Culver High on Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.