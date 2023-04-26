The Dallas baseball team struggled in its games April 11 to 14, scoring just two total runs in the three losses. The Dragons’ main goal this week was to seize opportunities in order to perhaps turn the tide and win again.
And how did they.
Dallas won three straight, including a doubleheader last week at McKay 4-1 and 11-1, scoring 22 runs while allowing only three from their opponents.
In the first game against the Royal Scots, Emiliano Rocha got the start on the bump going six and two thirds innings while striking out four batters and only giving up one run. Offensively, all but three Dallas batters got a hit contributing to an early lead they never relented to earn the win.
The Dragons put together another strong performance both offensively and defensively as they only allowed one run for the second game in a row. Kyron Dodds earned the start going three innings and striking out five batters while teammate Kaden Moore came in for one and two thirds innings of relief work adding three strikeouts. On offense, the Dragons reached double digit hits for the first time since March with 10. The top of the lineup did the bulk of the damage as Owen Hess, Eli Hess and Brock Dunkin all had two hits and two runs apiece.
The Dragons scored first once again, jumping out to a 6-0 lead on four hits and two errors. Corbin McClaughry scored from third base on a pop out to account for McKay’s lone run, which occurred in their half of the first inning. The Dragons continued to increase their lead after that, scoring another run an inning later.
Rocha wasted no time in the top of the third inning getting the Dragons offense via the long ball over the right field fence. The next five Dallas batters after the inning’s first out all reached base, and two more crossed the plate to score. In the top of the fourth inning, doubles by Wyatt Punzel and Eli Hess pushed the Dragons’ lead to double digits. The Dallas pitching staff only allowed two more baserunners after that. Moore closed out the day with a strikeout and was backed up by his defense with a game-ending double play that secured the 11-1 win.
Next for the Dragons will be a home game against South Albany on April 26 with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. Followed by a trip to Woodburn on April 28 with game start scheduled for 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.