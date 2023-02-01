Itemizer-Observer

The Dallas wrestling team finished out their week at the Silverton duals on Jan. 27. The Dragons faced off against four schools including defending 6A champion Newberg. Their clash with Newberg was the one the Dragons lost but Dallas’ toughness was put on full display as Cole Williams had his face taped after his nose wouldn’t stop bleeding and Garrett Munkers was cut below his eye. Newberg won the dual by a score of 39-32.

