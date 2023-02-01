The Dallas wrestling team finished out their week at the Silverton duals on Jan. 27. The Dragons faced off against four schools including defending 6A champion Newberg. Their clash with Newberg was the one the Dragons lost but Dallas’ toughness was put on full display as Cole Williams had his face taped after his nose wouldn’t stop bleeding and Garrett Munkers was cut below his eye. Newberg won the dual by a score of 39-32.
“That was a fun dual,” said head coach Tony Olliff. “Newberg didn’t have all their number one wrestlers in their lineup but they had a few in there. Like the one who faced Emiliano Rocha, Hudson Davis is already committed to a division one school. But anyone who wrestles for Newberg is going to be pretty competitive.”
Following that the Dragons went up against Sherwood and were able to come away with a comfortable win while also mixing in some other wrestlers who hadn’t gotten much varsity run. Dallas won 60-12 and also wracked up eight pins against the Bowmen.
“Probably the most fun thing about that tournament was the variety we got to use with our lineup,” said Olliff. “We didn’t have the same lineup in any of our duals. But in one of the matches we inserted five freshmen in the lineup to get them more experience so it was a lot of fun.”
The Dragons followed up their win against Sherwood with two more wins against Estacada and Bend. Dallas tallied 11 pins against the Rangers and won 72-6 while also totaling six pins against the Lava Bears to finish out the evening with a win 48-23.
Next for the Dragons will be a dual meet against Woodburn on Feb. 1 that will be senior night with a start time set for 6 p.m. Which will be followed in the week by the Reser Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School and the district meet for the girls team at Thurston High School.
“We’re fortunate to be able to host Woodburn this week,” said Olliff. “It gives our girls a good tune-up against a solid Woodburn team and also a chance for our guys to get ready before Reser. The Reser tournament is always a good one since you have many of the top teams across all divisions there and people take a lot of pride in being there.”
