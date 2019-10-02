CORVALLIS – The plan was to go easy.

Instead, senior Gavin Grass of Dallas Oregon found a quick pace early on and clinched a second-place finish at Wednesday’s 5,000-kilometer Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country pre meet, clocking in a 16:28.90 to be the first Dragon across the finish line.

“We were originally going for a different strategy — we have a big race this Saturday, so we were supposed to go easy on this one,” said Grass. “The first mile, I went a little faster than I was supposed to, and then everything just started speeding up from there. I wasn’t really thinking about time, it was more about placement, so, I could have done a bit better. I could have probably closed the gap between Mr. Byer from Crescent Valley, but all things considered I feel like it went well, a solid eight out of 10.”

Grass’ final season with the Dragons is going well. As far as the rest of the season goes, he has some big goals.

“I lifetime PR’d already this season two weeks back, and this year I’m hoping for districts,” he said. “Hoping to win that, and then maybe top three at state? Yeah, top three at state.”

Behind Grass, sophomore Joshua Rodli clocked a 17:56.20 for 17th place; junior Toby Ruston was just behind Rodli, finishing at 17:57.30.

On the girls team, sophomore AnneMarie Johnson picked up a 31st-place finish in 23:11.26, with freshman Marley Lamb coming in at 23:14.41 for 31nd place.

On Saturday, the team competed in the 5K race at the Nike Portland XC meet in Gresham.

For the boys side, Ruston took first place with a time of 16:10.50. Grass nabbed 11th place, with a finish of 16:32.50, with the boys team taking 15th place overall, and racing against more than 200 individuals. On the girls side, Lamb found herself in 19th place, at 21:21.30. Johnson came up behind her in 21st place with a time of 21:25.60. The girls team took 11th place, and raced against more than 200 individuals.