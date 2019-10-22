SALEM — Helping senior AJ Shafer of Dallas get a personal record for the first time this season was the goal for Wednesday’s cross-country meet at Bush Park in Salem.

As the five cross-country teams racing pounded out the three-lap, figure-eight loop at the Mid-Willamette meet on Oct. 16, the group of orange-clad Dallas runners stuck together as a pack, with Shafer in the middle; you could hear them yelling out encouragements to him as they ran.

“We were just trying to pace our slowest varsity runner, trying to get him a good PR,” said junior Toby Ruston. “So, yeah, we were just trying to push him to run today.”

It worked. Shafer crossed the line in 18:57.56 — a PR.

For the other members of the Dragons boys team, that race was just a workout as they prepared for Saturday’s Warner Pacific XC Classic in Portland.

Ruston, who has consistently led the pack this season as one of Dallas’ top runners, had his sights set on a sub-16 minute race for Saturday.

“I’m hoping to run 15:40 this Saturday,” he said.

So far, he’s set a 15:58 PR early in the season at the Northwest Classic, and took first place at the Nike Portland XC meet.

He said he’s happy with how his season is going.

As the end of the season draws closer, the pressure to take first place at districts on Nov. 2 builds.

“I’m really nervous for it,” he said, chuckling.

Both he and Monique Lankheet, head coach, think he has a good shot at claiming the No. 1 spot.

“It’s going be a really fun race at districts,” Lankheet said. “I believe Toby (Ruston) can win. I think he’s capable of beating this kid from Crescent Valley (Blake Byer), but it’s going to be an all-out battle; I think they’re both super talented, so whoever has it in them that day, and hopefully my kid will.”

On the girls side, freshman Marley Lamb led the way, crossing the line in 12th place and clocking a 21:41.28. Behind her, sophomore Anne Johnson came through in 17th place, clocking a 22:10.66.

The girls were also taking this race as an opportunity for a workout.

“We were just doing tempo miles today, since we have a big meet on Saturday,” Lamb said, “but we all hit our tempo miles for the most part, so it was a really good meet.”

Lamb ran cross-country in middle school, but she said it’s different at the high school level.

“It’s lot more challenging, but you get the hang of it,” she said.

Lankheet is proud of her team’s efforts this season.

“Things are going really, really good,” she said. “The girls are coming along really well; almost every runner other than three is a rookie. So having to teach them to race and to run and to trust themselves to be a little more ‘mad-dog’ out there has been a little bit of a journey. It’s been a work in progress. But the kids are super willing to do whatever it takes to reach their goal.”

She’s not sure if running at the state championships is in the books for the girls this year.

“Our league is so strong,” Lankheet said. “It may not be our year, but we’re a growing team. Our girls are all young, so that will be fun for the years to come, we’ll see them develop.”

On Saturday, the boys varsity team took fourth place in the Warner Pacific XC meet, racing against 27 other teams.

Ruston clinched second place, coming across the line at 16:23.82. Senior Gavin Grass nabbed 11th place, clocking a time of 16:40.99.

The girls varsity team finished in eighth place, out 16 teams.

Lamb was the first Dragon to cross the line, clocking in at 21:29.16. Johnson followed close behind, with a time of 21:58.51 for 29th place.

The team hosts a Mid-Willamette Conference meet today at 4 p.m. at Dallas City Park.