Strength in numbers was the battle cry that won the war for the Dallas Dragons wrestling team last week.
The Dragons could count a lot of ways their depth was the difference as they rolled past star-studded Crescent Valley and captured the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet title at Salem Armory.
The Dragons qualified at least one wrestler for state in 13 of the 14 weight classes – advancing 15 wrestlers to the Class 5A meet, which will take place Feb. 25 at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
Sophomore Jose Romero was Dallas’ only individual champion – winning at 120 pounds – compared to eight first-place Crescent Valley wrestlers. But the Raiders didn’t have the backup support that Dallas enjoyed.
The Dragons finished with 357 ½ points to clearly separate themselves from Crescent Valley, which was second with 273. West Albany took third with 255 ½ points.
Central wound up eighth with 95 ½ points, led by 145-pound champion Ethan Dunigan, one of three Panthers to qualify for state.
“We didn’t expect the gap between first and second to be quite as big as it turned out to be,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said, “but it was definitely exciting, and it was fun seeing even the referees look surprised when the team scores were announced at the end of the meet.”
Crescent Valley qualified nine wrestlers for state, getting one individual runner-up to go with its eight champions. That wasn’t nearly enough total points-wise against the army of well-prepared, focused Dragons.
“We have a program,” Olliff said. “And we have a large number of very good assistant coaches, which enables us to focus on everyone who steps into the room.”
The demands and challenges of wrestling, and of Dallas wrestling, bring about some attrition during the season. But that only seems to bring out the best.
“We typically go from about 55 kids turned out for wrestling to 32 or 33 at the finish of the season, because it’s a tough sport,” Olliff said. “And the boys and girls that are here at the end have had an awful lot of one-on-one interaction with our coaching staff.”
Crucial points at district came from Dallas wrestlers who weren’t first-stringers.
“The number of wins we got last weekend from our No. 2’s was huge,” Olliff said.
At 120, for example, freshman Sully Hill placed third, two spots behind Romero, and also earned a trip to state.
The top four at each weight will go to Ridgeview. For Dallas, here’s the (long) list:
Freshman Jace Spencer, who was fourth at 106; freshman Joseph Johnson, second at 113; Romero and Hill at 120; sophomore Blake Atterbury, second at 126; junior Isaac Jones, second at 132; sophomore Thomas Talmadge, second at 138; junior Owen Hess, third at 145; freshman Eli Hess, second at 152; junior Owen Jones, third at 170; sophomore Cole Langford at 182; junior Emiliano Rocha, third at 195; junior Eli Nava, third at 220; and freshman Arik Brecht Crabtree and freshman Israel Aguilar, third and fourth, respectively, at 285.
Also placing at district for the Dragons: freshman Jordan Maxfield, sixth at 106; freshman Joseph Maxfield, sixth at 113; freshman Tyler Basey, sixth at 126; sophomore Andrew Craven, sixth at 132; sophomore Clifford Johnson, eighth at 138; sophomore Tristan Basey, sixth at 152; sophomore Cole Langford, fifth at 182; and sophomore Kyron Dodds, sixth at 220.
Romero was the second seed at 120 going into district, and he avenged an earlier loss in winning the title.
Spencer came through despite an injury he has been dealing with much of the season, a fractured foot bone that will need more time to heal after the season.
“He’s a fighter,” Olliff said.
Johnson had a wild final at 113, with the lead changing hands four times in the closing 10 seconds before the final score settled at 11-8.
Atterbury broke through and got to a final against a three-time state champion.
“He’s a quiet kid who doesn’t draw a lot of attention to himself,” Olliff said, “but he attracted a lot of attention when he upset the No. 2 seed.”
Jones overcame a scary moment in the semifinals, Olliff said, as he was able to get off his back and move into the finals.
Talmadge was a third seed who won 3-2 in his semifinal.
Eli Hess has showed the coaches a lot this season.
“He’s a baseball player and didn’t have the opportunity to wrestle at all last year, so he really hadn’t wrestled since the seventh grade,” Olliff said. “He took a lot of lumps early this season and wound up as the No. 2 seed because he won enough league matches to earn it.”
Owen Hess was “in the toughest bracket of the district meet, no question about that,” Olliff said. “He battled tough. There’s no reason why all four guys going to state at 145 can’t be on the podium at state.”
Langford returned to the mat on Monday for a delayed fourth-place match at 182 and won by a fall in the second round, sending him to state.
Rocha, only a third-year wrestler, also worked himself into a state-caliber wrestler, and Olliff credited his staff for their help in his development.
“Rocha gets a lot of (assistant coaches) Andy Jackson and Josh (Christenson) in practices and goes after them, and they’re tough. That hand-to-hand combat with grown men has made Emiliano tough,” Olliff said.
Arik Nava won a key match over a Lebanon wrestler who had defeated him earlier as he made his path to state.
And at 285, both state qualifiers were a bit unexpected success stories.
“We knew Arik had the talent,” Olliff said. “He has pretty good Greco-Roman skills and he’s dangerous, but Israel honestly was probably our fourth-best guy at that weight, but he had some medical issues for a couple of weeks and went into district totally off the radar.”
The Dragons’ Garrett Munkers, a junior and standout football player, wasn’t able to wrestle because his knee wasn’t fully ready after surgery fro football, and academic issues derailed another Dallas heavyweight. But Aguilar stepped up last weekend and “decided to just beat people,” Olliff said.
In addition to Jackson and Christenson, the Dragons have received huge benefits from all of their wrestling staff, Olliff said, including John Jones, Mike Loughary, Rick Jordan, Austin Markee and David Lavier.
And the Dragons scored all their points at district without a senior placer and with only one senior boy on the team.
And the Dragons did this against a Crescent Valley team that has the firepower to do big things in a state meet format.
“Most of their kids you’re going to hear about for the next four years if you follow NCAA Division-I wrestling,” Olliff said. “I’m sure we caught them a little off guard at district, but that was our goal, to beat them there.”
• Central’s Dunigan pinned his way to the finals, where he wrestled a South Albany opponent who had won a 4A state title.
“It went really well,” Central coach Andrew Garcia said. “Ethan was leading 2-1 and it was tied at 4-4” before Dunigan got a takedown and won 6-4.
A year ago as a sophomore, Dunigan was second in the league.
“He’s been wrestling since he was a little kid, and his parents are really supportive,” Garcia said.
Central’s other state qualifiers came at 182. Senior Joseph Pearson finished second, and junior Jose Lugo took third. This will be the first trip to state for both of them.
Senior Manuel Vela was fifth for Central at 160.
Garcia had praise for two first-year wrestlers who garnered eighth place at district – juniors Abraham Hernandez at 138 and Maximo Villanueva at 195.
Another relatively inexperienced Panther, freshman Keeney Porter, won a match and placed eighth at 220.
Also eighth for Central: freshman Case Merritt at 113 and junior Trevyn Lilly at 132.
Case Merritt and freshman brother Jake, who suffered a season-ending knee injury, could help form the nucleus for next season.
“I think both should be district placers, if they keep working,” Garcia said.
• West Salem had a final dual meet last week, with its Mountain Valley Conference district meet looming and set for Friday and Saturday at West Salem.
The Titans went to McNary on Thursday and came up short to the Celtics 52-25.
Senior Blane Miller picked up a victory by pin with 15 seconds left at 106 pounds for the Titans.
Senior Connor Everetts won by 5-3 decision at 113 pounds.
“Blane and Connor won big matches,” Titans coach Mike Baker said. “Blane’s win is going to help solidify a top seed at the district tournament. Conner’s win came against a returning state placer and should solidify him as the No. 1 at the district tournament.”
At 120, sophomore Isaiah Wilsey won by pin in 3:34.
Senior Zachary Henderson had an 11-2 major decision to give the Titans points at 145.
Junior Corbyn Taylor was West Salem’s other winner, pinning his 170-pound foe in 1:16.
