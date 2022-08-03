Itemizer-Observer
The 2021 champion in the Oregon Senior Games’ age 75-79 archery division hopes to make it back to defend his title.
Carl Swartz of Salem had emergency eye surgery recently to fix a detached retina.
“I’m blind in my left eye right now,” he said.
The good news is that that eye is expected to heal, hopefully in time for the Aug. 20-21 competition in Corvallis, and it’s not his shooting eye.
Competing still might be a challenge, though, mainly because “I’m really not in shape for 90 shots on the first day and 90 shots the second day. I shoot a 60-pound bow. It’s the repetition that’s the challenge. It’s hard to hold steady when you’re not in real good shooting shape.”
Swartz will turn 79 on Aug. 13.
The second Oregon Senior Games are Aug. 11-13 and Aug. 18-31 in Corvallis. Sports are archery, bowling, cornhole, cycling time trial, disc golf, golf, pickleball, power walk, race walk, a 5-kilometer road race, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field and volleyball.
The Oregon Senior Games are for ages 50 and older on Dec. 31, 2022.
The Oregon games are part of the National Senior Games Association. If competitors meet the standards, they can qualify for the national championships, which will take place in July 2023 at Pittsburgh.
Swartz won his Oregon age division last year without any problem. Of course, he was the only one entered.
“But I shot pretty well,” he says. “Got a medal.”
He thinks he might be his only competition this year as well, though registration is still open for most of the 2022 events.
Either way, he just loves to shoot. Always has.
“I started playing with a bow when I was probably 4 years old in Pennsylvania,” he says. “I started hunting deer with a bow at 16. Got my first deer in Pennsylvania in 1961.”
He shot competitive while in college, but not again until about 10 years ago, when he got introduced to the Oregon Bow Hunters, a nonprofit organization that supports and sponsors archery programs, conducts three shooting tournaments a year, and more.
Swartz is a past president.
He’s lived in Salem – he’s 11 miles west of the West Salem bridge – since 1966 and is a former principal of Western Mennonite High School, now Western Christian in Salem.
He attended North Dakota, Western Oregon and Portland State, focusing on chemistry and biology.
He also had his own dairy supply and equipment business for 30 years.
Swartz always has been interested in sports and for many years was active in adult fastpitch softball in Pennsylvania and Portland.
But archery and bow hunting own a special place in his heart.
“My dad hunted a little, but I was basically born with a bow. From the time I was little, I just wanted to hunt,” he says.
He remembers that he got suspended for taking cherry bombs and fireworks for his high school’s senior trip – but it happened to be hunting season, “so I just got to go hunting.”
His parents were Mennonite, and his mother had “no interest” in hunting, though you might not have known that from the way she supported her son’s interest.
“In Pennsylvania, you had to have a parent with you when you hunted, and she accompanied me, wearing her long dresses while I’d sit in the woods and watch for squirrels,” Swartz says.
One of the objects was to come away with something for the family dinner table.
“We never wasted anything,” Swartz says.
Hunting served the same purpose when he was at Western Mennonite.
“My salary my first year, 1966, was $3,296 for the year, so I hunted, and we depended on the game I shot for our meat. We ate a lot of venison.”
Later, he also hunted with a shotgun and rifle, getting moose in Canada, along with elk and other deer, bear and cougar with a bow. He’s had the top blacktail deer take in Oregon twice.
These days, “I’ll still hunt deer, but I’d have a terrible time packing out an elk from a canyon,” he says.
The thrill of hunting deer is “real exciting,” he says. “A lot of hunting is done from a tree stand and you climb up a cylindrical tree to about 20 feet high and watch for a deer to come by. When it gets 25 to 40 yards away, or closer, you have one shot. And if you don’t get it, the animal’s gone.”
He’s still got a goal or two as a hunter.
“I’ve taken big game in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, 90s, ‘00s and teens,” he says. “I’d sure like to get one in the ‘20s.
“After I turn 80, that would be my goal, to get a deer.”
