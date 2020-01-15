Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Come springtime, there will be a new face representing the Dallas High School boys tennis team.
Andrew Schreve, an Albany, Oregon, native, is the Dragons’ new head tennis coach, hired in the fall.
This will be his first head coaching job, backed by years of assistant coaching, and playing tennis through club teams and on his high school team.
“I went to West Albany High School and I lived right by the tennis club,” Shreve said. “My dad played tennis, and I started playing when I was really young, and I just really liked it. I played for the high school, played in a bunch of youth tournaments.”
Along with his experience in tennis, Shreve brings with him a background in education.
“Our whole family is educators,” Shreve said. “Over 70 percent of the adults in my family are educators, and so I’ve always been around schools.”
He has a teaching degree from Western Oregon University and is working as a substitute teacher.
It was his interest in teaching that spurred Shreve in the direction of coaching.
“I helped coach at WAHS because I was going into teaching, and I was like, ‘Oh this might be something fun to do because I like sports so much,’” Shreve said, “and so I kind of switched from playing it all the time to helping kids in the local area to work on their game.”
After he graduated from WOU, Shreve said he was looking around for coaching opportunities; that’s when the position at DHS opened up.
“I was hoping to do some coaching as soon as I could after getting my teaching license, because I really enjoyed my experiences before that,” Shreve said, “and I heard about (this) job and I was like, ‘oh that sounds perfect. It sounds like a cool place to start working on a program.’”
Shreve comes to the position with a lot of enthusiasm, already setting goals for the upcoming season.
“I love coaching tennis and I love working with kids, and it’s an awesome opportunity to do both,” he said. “My goal this year is to have fun and learn about the kids, and then we’ll see what kind of adjustments I need to make.”
He has goals for himself, too.
“A big one is just making sure that I’m on top of things,” he said. “I didn’t have to worry about the logistical stuff when I was coaching, but I think the logistical problems will be a fun, new challenge. I know there’s a lot of other teams that have better socio-economic backgrounds, and tennis is a tough sport to play when you don’t have opportunities that some other kids do. I’m going to try and afford the kids a lot of opportunities to play whenever they want.”
Shreve said he enjoys tennis because of the individual growth that comes out of playing it.
“And you get to test yourself and see what you can do,” he said. “There are not a lot of factors besides yourself playing the game, so you can’t afford yourself a lot of excuses, and I really like that.”
He’s going into the 2020 tennis season with many expectations for himself and his team. One of them involves beating a longtime nemesis for many of the Mid-Willamette Valley Conference tennis teams.
“It would be awesome to see if we could challenge Corvallis,” he said with a smile.
