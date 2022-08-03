Dirtbags

Members of the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags, one of the Area 3 AAA American Legion baseball teams this summer: Front row (from left) – Aiden Rock, Braden Woods, Brandon Komes, Carlo Cervantes, Carter Lesh, Malachi McCormick. Back row (from left) – Chase Brushe, Jaebin Sotelo, Joel Spencer, Jake Van Otter Loo, Tyler Rock, Dillon Springer, Joey Cole. Not pictured: Will Merritt, Jeremiah Pinkerton, Andrew Todd, Tyler Mishler, Kade Weeks.

 Photo from James Mensing

Itemizer-Observer

For Dirtbags baseball, fall ball is next up to bat, school ball is on deck for next spring, and wait till next year is in the hole.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.