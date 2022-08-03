Itemizer-Observer
For Dirtbags baseball, fall ball is next up to bat, school ball is on deck for next spring, and wait till next year is in the hole.
James Mensing, coach of the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags, is excited already about the next year part and his AAA American Legion team’s prospects for summer 2023.
Mensing hopes to have at least a dozen of his 18 players back for the ‘23 Legion season.
“That would give us a good base,” Mensing said, “and I think we can be very good. I’m very confident about next year.”
Many of the Dirtbags -- who hail from West Salem, Central, Dallas and a couple of other high schools -- plan to play the short fall season, after going 16-18 overall this summer.
Fall ball will consist of about a half-dozen Sunday doubleheaders, starting the second week of September. Home games are at Central.
Seven of the 2022 AAA Dirtbags will return to Chemeketa Community College or start school there, and all seven will have spots on the 2023 Storm’s spring baseball roster. Mensing is a Chemeketa assistant coach.
Only four members of the 2022 Dirtbags will be too old to return for the 2023 Legion season: pitcher Dillon Springer from Springfield, Kade Weeks from McMinnville, Brandon Komes from Central and Andrew Todd from West Salem.
Mensing held exit interviews with nearly all of the 2022 players on Wednesday, July 27, and only a couple of them indicated they might want or need to do something else next summer besides return to the squad.
“Assuming everybody else is still living in our area, 12 of the 14 guys who are eligible to return have told me they plan on playing again,” Mensing said.
Post 20’s 2022 season ended with a 5-3 state tournament play-in loss on July 22 in Roseburg to the Sherwood Lobos. Sherwood advanced to the eight-team state tourney with the win.
The Sherwood game was one of many that were close and somewhat frustrating for the Dirtbags. It was one of those games in which Post 20 had the lead, could have had a bigger lead, and then made mistakes that resulted in the lead slipping away.
“We had plenty of opportunities to score six or seven runs in the first five innings but only managed to score three,” Mensing said.
Springer, the oldest player on the team, started on the mound against Sherwood and did well, even though “he had a harder time than usual earning the zone the first couple innings,” Mensing said. “Once he earned it, he did a good job.”
Springer got through 3 2/3 innings. Central product Malachi McCormick, who is headed to Oregon Institute of Technology, held Sherwood without a run over the other 2 1/3 innings.
One of the key moments, according to Mensing, came on a leadoff triple by Sherwood when the Lobos were trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning
“It was a fly ball that probably should have been caught,” he said. “It got misplayed, and that disheartened our defense a little.”
The momentum shifted, and Sherwood went on to score four runs that inning to take a lead it never relinquished.
At times this summer, the Dirtbags were good defensively. At other times, though, errors and miscues were their undoing.
“From top to bottom, our entire team believes we had the pieces we needed to win the state title,” Mensing said. “It came down to a few lulls in focus and to being unprepared and a little lazy, times when we didn’t catch a ball or make a play.”
West Salem’s Tyler and Aiden Rock, Jeremiah Pinkerton, Andrew Todd, Joel Spencer, Carter Lesh, Jake Van Otter Loo and Jaebin Sotelo were regulars for the Dirtbags this summer. So were Central’s McCormick, Komes, Joey Cole and Will Merritt; Dallas’ Chase Brushe; McMinnville’s Weeks, Braden Woods and Tyler Mishler; Springfield’s Springer; and McKay’s Carlo Cervantes.
The Rock brothers, along with Lesh, Spencer and Van Otter Loo, are expected to be back next spring for West Salem.
Cole and Merritt are slated to return to Central in 2023.
Cervantes, a shortstop, has moved from Salem to Dallas, but has considered enrolling at Central for his senior season of high school baseball.
Cervantes led the Dirtbags in hits this summer with 37. Aiden Rock and Pinkerton tied for second with 24 apiece.
Aiden Rock played a fair amount of varsity baseball this spring as a freshman for West Salem, and he was the youngest member of the Dirtbags this summer. But you couldn’t tell that from the way he performed. He gave the AAA club good middle infield defense and eventually earned the role of leadoff batter.
“Aiden stood out with the bat,” Mensing said.
Mensing noted that pitchers Spencer and Van Otter Loo made significant strides this summer and that center fielder Woods and shortstop Cervantes were solid on defense.
“Joel had a lot of learning to do coming into the season, and he got a lot better,” Mensing said. “Jake also really surprised us with with his pitching.
“Braden and Carlo made the pitchers feel very comfortable.”
Another pleasant surprise was the growth of graduating senior Pinkerton as a player with potential as a catcher, first baseman and hitter. He showed some power and, after a slow start, finished with a .300 batting average.
“’Pink’ came a long way,” Mensing said. “If he hits like that, he’ll find a spot in the lineup for himself” at Chemekta.
Springer, Komes, McCormick and Spencer were Post 20’s workhorses on the mound.
“All of them threw 30-plus innings -- they were pretty equal -- and they gave us the bulk of our innings,” Mensing said.
While the summer record might seem just average, the Dirtbags had a shot at finishing as high as second in their league (Area 3) going into the final regular-season game. And they made huge strides from 2021, when they were 3-35.
“Last summer, we had 19 players come out and didn’t cut anyone. We just weren’t as talented,” Mensing said. “This year, adding some guys to the players from West Salem, Central and Dallas, we had 47 try out for the team. The record is a huge testament to the returning players who made improvements and to the coaches and recruiters.”
Fatigue, mentally and physically, hit some of the players late in the season. But the returning Dirtbags will have to be prepared in mind and body for a more rigorous schedule next summer.
“I’ve told them to expect to have 44 to 55 games,” Mensing said.
It costs each player about $1,000 to play summer ball with the Dirtbags. Much of that is generated through fundraising, with a big chunk of it coming from a West Salem baseball camp. Dirtbag players work at the camp, helping to teach youngsters from the ages of about 5 through 12. The camp raised about $10,000 this year, Mensing said.
The large turnout this year enabled the Dirtbags to have a full second squad for A level Legion baseball as well. One of those players, Landon Iverson from Salem Academy, plans to walk on at Chemeketa for baseball next spring.
