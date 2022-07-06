Itemizer-Observer
The Post 20 Dallas Dirtbags’ American Legion season is well underway, and coach James Mensing has some things he likes and has been building around.
Namely, defense.
Secondarily, pitching.
“We’re playing pretty well,” Mensing said of his AAA ballclub. “Our defense is probably our highlight. Our pitching is competitive.
“When we score runs, we’re tough to beat. But our offense hasn’t had an easy time always getting it going. We can go three or four innings with zeroes and until we get someone in scoring position.”
The Dirtbags have been trying to play “a ton of small ball,” said Mensing, who is an assistant baseball coach at Chemeketa Community College.
The Dirtbags’ 18-man roster, as submitted recently to a league official, consists of eight players from West Salem High, four from Central, one from Dallas, three from McMinnville and one each from McKay and Springfield.
Either still at West Salem or having graduated from there are Andrew Todd, Carter Lesh, Joel Spencer, Aiden Rock, Tyler Rock, Jake Van Otter Loo, Jeremiah Pinkerton and Jaebin Sotelo.
Central’s players on the 2022 Dirtbags are Brandon Komes, Malachi McCormick, Joey Cole and Will Merritt.
Chase Brushe is a former Dallas player on the Post 20 team this year.
McMinnville is represented by Tyler Mishler, Kade Weeks and Braden Woods.
Dillon Springer is from Springfield, and Carlo Cervantes is from McKay.
The Dirtbags are coming off a busy week in which they won a league series and won three games in a row in placing second in a tournament at Corvallis High’s Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field.
The week’s action started with a 4-0 league loss at home to the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen on June 27.
Two days later, at Corvallis, Post 20 got revenge and more. The Dirtbags swept Corvallis in a doubleheader, 8-4 and 7-6. Those were the first Area 3 league losses for the Marketmen, who were 4-0 in league going into the twinbill.
The sweep lifted the Dirtbags’ Area 3 record to 2-1.
The Dirtbags went back to Corvallis for the weekend’s 45th annual Mickey Riley Star Spangled Tournament.
The Dirtbags lost their first game in the tourney 9-4 Thursday to Newport, but they then roared into a Sunday night championship game.
On Friday, the Dirtbags took on the Beaverton Sockeyes 18U team and rallied for a 7-6 victory.
On Saturday, tournament play continued with the Dirtbags topping the Hillsboro Digital Trends Surfers 4-0.
That put Post 20 into a later Saturday game with the Portland Eastside Sliders, and the Dirtbags won again, 12-4.
In the Beaverton game, Post 20 led 4-2 after scoring four runs in the third inning. The Sockeyes took a 6-4 lead with four runs in the top of the seventh and final inning, but Post 20 struck for three runs – all on passed balls – in the bottom half of the seventh to pull out the win.
Down by two runs, Pinkerton got to second base via a leadoff bunt and error by the Beaverton third baseman. A single by Aiden Rock moved Pinkerton to third, and a walk to Todd loaded the bases. Pinkerton and Rock then scored on a passed ball, tying the game at 6-6.
The Sockeyes notched back-to-back to strikeouts, but then Todd scored from third on another passed ball for the unusual two-out, walkoff triumph.
Against Beaverton, Merritt, Tyler Rock and Aiden Rock each had two hits.
Spencer worked the first 5 1/3 innings on the mound for Post 20. He gave up two runs on six hits and three walks. Aiden Rock, the third reliever, got two outs without giving up a hit or walk in the top of the seventh.
Versus Hillsboro, Van Otter Loo turned in a complete-game two-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts. He had 61 strikes out of his 79 pitches.
His teammates backed him with four runs on four hits (and no Hillsboro errors). Post 20 scored one run in the first inning, two in the third and one in the fifth.
Merritt scored three of the runs and was 1 for 1 with a double and a walk.
Tyler Rock went 2 for 3, both doubles, and drove in three runs.
Weeks also had a double for Post 20.
The 12-4 win over Portland Eastside came with Post 20 striking for eight runs in the top of the first. Woods had a two-run double, one of four hits in a top half that included three walks, three Eastside errors, two wild pitches and a passed ball.
Merritt was 2 for 4 and scored twice in the Eastside game. Weeks was 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
McCormick pitched the first two innings, giving up two runs, one earned.
The Dirtbags had a crack at the tourney title, but they had an atypical nine errors and came up short 8-2 against the host Marketmen. Corvallis didn’t score an earned run but led 2-0 after one inning, 4-0 after three, 4-2 through five and 8-2 after getting four insurance runs in the sixth.
Mishler led the Dirtbags with two hits, including a double, and both he and Cervantes had an RBI.
Mensing has high praise for Cervantes, the Dirtbags’ shortstop.
“He is really talented. He’s one of the finest defensive players I’ve ever seen,” Mensing said.
Cervantes also can swing the bat. His batting average was close to .550 after he went 6 for 7 in his last two games last week before injuring a ring finger sliding into second base. Cervantes returned for the tournament in Corvallis.
“It was a pretty bad jam,” Mensing said, adding that “Carlo loves to play the game.”
Outfielder Woods was named winner of the Gold Glove Award for his play in the Star Spangled Tournament.
Van Otter Loo and Corvallis’ Marcus Allen shared the Pitcher of the Tournament award. Van Otter Loo won two games and totaled 8 2/3 innings, with 10 strikeouts, one walk, eight hits allowed and three earned runs given up.
Komes and Springer, both 2021 high school grads who played this spring for Chemeketa CC, also have been key pitchers for Post 20.
“I was a catcher in college and it’s really helpful to have these older, experienced pitchers who are confident and can be leaders out there,” Mensing said.
Central’s McCormick, a recent graduate, has been another key arm for the Dirtbags.
“Malachi is a great pitcher. He’s fun to watch,” Mensing said.
Weeks had a big offensive game earlier this summer as the Dirtbags downed a West Salem team 13-8. Weeks was 3 for 3 with two home runs and eight RBIs in that game.
Also in Area 3 and through last week, the Salem Withnell Dodgers were 4-2 (11-15 overall), the Stayton Post 58 Canyon Crushers were 1-2 (5-7 for the summer) and the Mid-Coast Dungies, a Newport team, were 1-5.
Stayton and the Dungies were slated to play a doubleheader on Tuesday, and then on Wednesday, league play resumes with the Dungies at Stayton, while Post 20 visits Salem.
On Thursday, the Withnell team comes to Dallas for two more league games with the Dirtbags.
Post 20 will be back in action on Monday, July 11, with a road game versus Mid-Coast.
All told, the Dirtbags will play 36-plus games this summer, possibly about 45 if playoffs are included.
The Dirtbags also have an 18-man A Legion team, coached by Sean Mensing, James’ brother. Sean also coaches at Chemeketa. The A level team consists mainly of players from Central and Dallas.
