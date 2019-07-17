MONMOUTH — In what was supposed to be a two-series game against Corvallis on July 10, the Post 20 Dirtbags seized a 6-5 victory against Corvallis in an 11-inning game that ended with a walk-off double from Jacob Maiben that clinched the team’s victory.

The game was knotted at 5 in the seventh inning, thanks to a homerun by Derek Maiben.

Blake Arritola was four-for-five at bats, and nabbed two RBIs. Jacob Maiben had one RBI and Derek Maiben collected two RBIs.

Braden Allison was two-for-four at bats.

The evening started off slow for the Dirtbags, with no runs until the fifth inning. In the seventh inning, a triple from Arritola and a homer from Derek Maiben notched three more runs onto the Dirtbags scoreboard.

Eric Kessler started in the circle, surrendering five runs on six hits over four and two-thirds innings, with one strike.

Hector Amador got the win on the mound, pitching six innings, allowing five hits and striking out five.

Last week, the Dirtbags engaged in a tournament in Corvallis, starting July 4 through July 7. The team battled and nabbed three victories with only one loss.

Starting the tournament off on July 4 with a 3-0 shutout against Whalley, the team went on to secure an 8-2 win against the Newport Dungies on July 5.

Kyle Mitsuyasu, Arritola and Jaret Stewart each added one run, while Ruben Cedillo nabbed two and Derek Maiben seized three.

On the mound, Cedillo was credited with the win, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking one. Emiliano Alarcon and Cameron Hagan helped to close out the game in relief.

Following that game, the Dirtbags fell early against Beaverton on July 6, suffering a 4-0 shutout. Connor Laeng led the team by going two-for-three at the plate.

To cap the tournament, the Dirtbags came back from the loss with a 20-0 shutout triumph against Eastside Cuttaz on July 7.

Andrew Zellener pitched the victory on the mound for the Dirtbags, allowing three hits and zero runs in four innings, striking out three and walking one. Hunter Bennett pitched one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Dirtbags collected 19 hits for the day, with 19 RBIs and one homerun by Cedillo.

The Dirtbags are up next on July 17 at Willamette University in a doubleheader against the Whitnell Dodgers, starting at 2 p.m.