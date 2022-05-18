Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas track and field team got its top three throwers to state, as hoped and expected, plus one more who was a bit of a surprise.
Seniors Logan Person and Justin Parnell advanced from last week’s Mid-Willamette Conference district meet.
Person gave Dallas its only individual title, winning the boys javelin.
Parnell was second in the shot put and discus, qualifying for state in both events.
And in the girls javelin, senior Maddy Straus withstood the pain in her right elbow enough to earn a spot at state, although the injury no doubt cost her a district title.
The surprise came from Camilla Myssen, a senior exchange student from Denmark. She posted a PR in the discus to place second and automatically qualify for state, and her PR in the shot put gave her a wild-card berth in that event, too.
All together, the Dragons qualified three boys in four individual events, four girls in five events and both the boys and girls 4x400-meter relay teams.
Junior William Walker made it to state in the 100 hurdles. He was third at district with a PR of 16.85 seconds.
The boys relay will have senior Yitsak Ostrom, junior Carlos Jantz, sophomore Isaiah Mosley and sophomore Cole Ratzlaff, along with alternate runner Jonathan Deming, a senior. They placed fourth at district.
Sophomore Greta Scales was the girls’ other automatic qualifier from the district meet at West Albany. She finished second in the 400 with a PR, clocking 1:02.83.
Junior Marley Lamb will go to state as a wild-card in the 800. She ran fourth in the MWC meet with her PR of 2:23.07.
The 4x400 combo of Lamb, senior Kaitlyn Van Well, Straus, Scales and junior alternate Katherine Dufner also is set for the Friday-Saturday Class 5A championships at Eugene’s Hayward Field as well. That relay team was fourth in the MWC meet.
The Dallas boys finished sixth out of the nine teams at district, and the girls were seventh.
Dallas’ boys scored 51 points, seven behind fifth-place North Salem and two ahead of No. 7 Lebanon.
The Dallas girls’ 50 points trailed No. 6 Central by four and easily outdistanced Lebanon and South Albany, both with 28. Silverton’s boys won the meet with 146 points, 18 ahead of Crescent Valley, and both Person and Parnell had to battle with some tough Silverton weight men.
Person’s title was a sweet reward for his ability to come back from a serious injury at the end of the 2021 football season. The standout running back suffered a spinal cord injury that “left me paralyzed for four hours.
“I recovered fully and can do everything normal now. It was a very humbling experience to know everything can be lost just like that and in having to come back from adversity. There was a lot of prayer, and I had a really great community behind me helping out.
“I kept my head on my shoulders and focused on recovering and healing, working with my trainer, and here I am, taking first place at district,” Person said.
Person had the lead in the javelin competition, then dropped to third, then came back with even better throws to pull ahead for good.
He won with a best of 160 feet, 11 inches, holding off the runner-up, Silverton junior Steeley Mucken, who threw 153-3 on the very wet day.
“There was a lot of pressure,” said Person, whose early throws Friday at West Albany were disappointing.
“I was doing a full approach, and my release point was off,” he said. “So during warm-up for finals, I went down to a five-step approach just to get my release point back, and then I was able to go back to a full and throw the 160.”
Dallas coach Bill Masei noted that Person “struggled early – he was nervous, he was emotional. But after finals started he got in a good throw and calmed down and got excited about the competition.”
Parnell, like Person, wasn’t able to PR, in part due to the inclement Friday weather. He threw the shot 50-8 and the discus 149-5 (on Wednesday, the first day of the meet). Silverton senior Orie Schaffers launched the shot 56-11 for first place. Sam Willis, a Silverton senior, won the discus at 156-4.
Parnell comfortably secured the runner-up spots by five feet in the shot and seven feet in the discus.
“I came here wanting a little bit more than I got, but I get to save it for state, right?” Parnell said. “The discus mark was disappointing, I fouled just barely on a much better throw. Then I had a lot of trouble with that shot ring – it was slick, it was wet. It was just a rough day for me.
“But I’ll come back better than ever next week.”
Straus threw in competition for the first time since April 6.
“All of my throws (at district) were pretty painful, which was foreseen,” she said.
Her best district throw went 107-5, well below her PR of 136-4 set March 17. She placed fifth, tying for fourth in distance but taking fifth on the basis of the better second throw.
The district winner, Silverton senior Leah Twede, threw 109-10, so a healthy Straus could have won handily.
Straus said she came up a bit short of what she was hoping for on Friday, even considering the injury.
“I was hoping to get in the high teens,” she said. “But I was lucky I was able to throw.”
She said “I honestly don’t know” what caused the injury. “It was just one wonky throw and the next thing I knew I did something to my UCL (ulnar collateral ligament).”
Rain fell throughout the MWC competition.
“Ugh, throwing in the rain is the worst,” Straus said. “Slippery runway, wet javelin grip. But you can’t control those things.”
Physical therapy is one method to get her elbow back in shape. Surgery is another option.
“Maddy wants to throw at state,” Masei said. “She’s got another week to recover, though I don’t know how much that will help. Now she knows the pain she’s got to deal with; that’s not going to be a surprise at state.
“She’s definitely not 100 percent. If I can get her throwing 80 to 90 percent, I think she could be on the podium.”
Myssen got second in the discus on Wednesday with a PR of 102-11, an improvement of a foot and a half. She beat third-place Corvallis junior Orianna Campbell by two feet. Crescent Valley senior Sierra Noss won at 119-2.
With the top two finishers in each event earning trips to state, she was in for sure, even though she didn’t know it immediately.
“I didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “A guy walked up to me and said, ‘You know you qualified for state, right?’ I said, ‘No, I didn’t.’”
Straus, who had never done track and field until this spring, hasn’t been to Eugene or seen the site of the state meet, Hayward Field, a premier facility that has been expanded and remodeled to play host to this year’s world championships.
“I hear the stadium is huge,” she said.
In the shot, Myssen was fourth with a heave of 32-3 in her first try at the event. On Sunday, news came that she had earned a wild-card spot in the shot, so she can compete in both throws this week.
“For a first-year track athlete, she’s strong and powerful,” Masei said.
Scales made the No. 2 spot on the district podium with her 400 PR of 1:02.83. Van Well was fifth with a PR of 1:04.83.
“Greta’s been getting better all season,” Masei said.
State will be competitive in the girls 800, he added. “It will take a 1:01 or two-second PR for her to get top eight.”
Lamb also has continued to get faster this season, and been consistent for the Dragons.
“Steady Eddie … let’s say Steady Marley,” Masei said. “Not only with her hard work but also with staying healthy.”
