Itemizer-Observer
Girls tennis
Dallas’ depth helped the Dragons defeat Central 5-3 on Friday.
Dallas split the four singles matches, winning at the Nos. 3 and 4 spots, and prevailed in doubles at Nos. 1, 3 and 4.
Among the singles winners was Dallas freshman Emmy Pfankuch, who is believed to be the first girl in Oregon high school tennis history playing in a wheelchair. She won her No. 4 singles match 6-2, 6-1, picking up her first high school point.
Makinzie Myers of Dallas won at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-6.
The top doubles match-up had Dallas’ Kiera Schetzel and Emma Blake on top 6-0, 6-2.
Julia Nelson and Adrian Johnston teamed up at No. 3 for a 6-2, 6-3 victory, and Amber Stewart and Rachael Lund took the No. 4 match 6-1. 6-0.
Host Central made it a battle thanks in good measure to strong performances by its leading two singles players. Jillian McBeth was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1, and Berean Jones won 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Phoebe Jones and Mckenzie Wells of Central teamed up for a 6-0, 6-4 victory.
* In an April 7 match, the Dragons and Lebanon tied 4-4.
The visiting Dragons won the top two singles matches, as Haddie Rogers beat her opponent 6-4, 6-4 and Chloe Ellzey downed her foe 6-2, 6-0.
Dallas got another point at No. 1 doubles, where Kiera Schetzel and Emma Blake won 6-0, 6-1. The other Dragon point came at No. 4 doubles, with Hailey Morrison and Evelyn Waite winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-3 in a tie-breaker).
Dallas’ No. 3 singles player, Daphne Fuller, lost a close one, 6-7, 7-5, 4-6, and No. 4 Emmy Pfankuch challenged as well before coming up short 6-7, 3-6. At No. 3 doubles, Katie Reimer and Olea Green nearly won, too, losing 5-7, 7-5, 2-6, and the No. 3 team of Adrian Johnston and Julia Nelson was competitive in a 4-6, 3-6 defeat.
* West Salem went 3-1 in singles and defeated South Salem 5-3.
Shasling Fonseca, the Titans’ No. 1 player and an exchange student from Costa Rica, remained undefeated in Oregon, winning 6-0, 6-2.
Mila Carreras, a junior and exchange student from Paraguay, battled to a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 win at No. 3.
Sydney Moneke gave the Titans a key point at No. 4 with her 6-2, 7-5 triumph.
In doubles, the Titans lost the No. 1 match in three sets but won at Nos. 3 and 4. Jori Huhn and Jenna Woodcock won 6-3, 6-1 at the three position, and the team of Zoey Mendez and Jazmin Aliifua won 6-1, 6-2.
Boys tennis
Dallas defeated Central 6-1 and North Salem 5-2 last week.
Central, which had only six players, got its point from No. 2 singles Aaron Hayes. The freshman took the match 6-0, 6-2.
The Dragons’ Preston Waite won 6-2, 6-2 at the top spot.
The Luc Peffley-Brian Sheldon team won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles over the challenge of Central’s Riley Young and Shaun Hibbard. Quinn Peffley and Kamren Wade won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
Against North Salem, Dallas got singles points from No. 2 Ben Fink (6-0, 6-0) and Konrad Dillman (6-1, 6-2).
• West Salem lost its only match last week 8-0 to South Salem. Matches with Bend and Summit was canceled.
“South has a great singles lineup, including maybe the best player in the league in Chris Bedard,” Titans coach Rich Peterson said. “We have a young team that is showing improvement. We also continue to do well in the top doubles positions.”
Bedard won 6-0, 6-0 as the Saxons swept the singles, winning all but three games.
At No. 1 doubles, West Salem’s Erik Johnson and Joshua Garibay won the second set 7-5, and the No. 2 side of Kaden Young and Noah Schaffner were competitive in a 2-6, 4-6 loss.
Girls golf
Grace Hannan, a sophomore for Dallas, led the Dragons with an 88 in the April 11 Mid-Willamette Conference tournament at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn.
Savannah Roblin, a sophomore, had the second-lowest Dallas score, shooting 95.
Senior Morgan Shuck turned in a 114, and sophomore Lilly Aime had a 132.
That gave Dallas a team total of 429, good for fourth out of six scoring squads.
Silverton 374, Corvallis 397, Crescent Valley 411, South Albany 458 and Lebanon 531.
Central had only three golfers, one shy of the four needed to post a team score. Kalia Baker led the way for the Panthers with her 119. Estella Lopez shot 125, and Megan Stanley recorded a 135. All are seniors.
• At Santiam Golf Course, Camille Harrington’s 98 led West Salem and tied for second in an 18-hole match with Sprague and South Salem.
South’s Madelyn Dushin posted the low score, 84, but the Saxons had only one other golfer. Sprague and West Salem fielded complete teams, and Sprague edged the Titans 314-324.
Other counting scores for West Salem came from Sidney Meyers (111), Riley Sparkman (119) and Sarah Moore (120). Emma Wilch shot 124 for the Titans.
Boys golf
Dallas placed sixth and Central ninth in last week’s Mid-Willamette Conference tournament, played at Spring Hill Golf Club in Albany.
Corvallis and Lebanon finished with 338 scores for their top four players over the 18 holes. West Albany shot 343, Crescent Valley 355, Silverton 367, Dallas 373, North Salem 409, South Albany 445 and Central 454.
Dallas had four golfers in the 90’s: junior Stephen Hicks shot 90, senior Paul Compton 92, sophomore Cody Burbank 94 and senior John Aebi 97.
Central’s scorers were sophomore Matt Quinn and junior Braxton Duncan at 103, sophomore McKenzie Hilwood at 122 and junior Chase Nelson with a 126.
• Perrydale had a Special District 2 tournament wiped out by inclement weather on April 11.
