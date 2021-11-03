LEBANON — The Dallas girls cross-country team did it.

The Dragons are going to the state meet for the first time in school history.

“There were a lot of tears, of relief and joy,” said coach Monique Lankheet, who has coached the sport at Dallas for 28 seasons. “It was a celebratory moment, for sure.”

The Dragons qualified Saturday by placing third in the Mid-Willamette Conference district meet. Favorites Corvallis (31 points) and Crescent Valley (43) did as expected to claim the first two spots. Dallas (121) and Silverton (126) also made it, with North Salem (131) close for the final berth.

Central placed sixth with 150 points, ahead of West Albany (157) and South Albany (177).

Lankheet said the accomplishment will sink in more for her girls as time goes on.

“No one can ever take away that they were the first,” she said. “It’s momentous, something they’ll remember and share when they get older.”

The Class 5A championship race is 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene.

On paper, Dallas is rated seventh in the state. The goals for Saturday will include finishing around that spot, and staying ahead of Silverton again.

Dallas was ranked third in the league going into district, with Silverton a close fourth and North Salem not far behind in fifth.

“Finishing third at district meant a lot,” Lankheet said. “Silverton’s always prepared, and they are warriors, and the coach does a really good job. I kept telling my kids before district that we had to respect our opponents and couldn’t take anybody for granted.”

The Dragons’ top three runners Saturday were freshmen. Ah Pymm McDaniel placed 12th in 20 minutes, 48.26 seconds. Ivy McIntosh was 13th in 20:50.49. Polly Olliff took 18th in 21:41.81. McDaniel and McIntosh were given third-team all-league honors.

McDaniel pulled through on a painful day. On the second of three laps at Seven Oak Middle School, a toenail cut into her foot.

Exchange student Csenge Gyenes, a senior from Hungary, was 33rd for the Dragons in 23:06.79. Freshman Tenny Nash was 47th in 24:36.79.

Others running for Dallas were seniors Avery Shinkle and Molly Parsons.

Central’s top three girls at district placed 27th, 28th and 29th. Senior Sophie Bliss finished in 22:43.21, junior Jayden Taylor in 22:43.70 and senior Faith Sanchez in 22:44.52.

Also scoring for the Panthers: senior Gretchen Mitchell, 35th in 23:08.48, and freshman Hannah Gilbert in 23:13.03.

Boys

In the MVC district boys race Saturday in Lebanon, Dallas placed sixth and Central seventh.

Crescent Valley won with 21 points. South Albany (49) and Corvallis (76) also qualified teams for state.

Silverton was fourth with 119 points, followed by North Salem (155), Dallas (159), Central (186), Lebanon (208) and West Albany (236).

Central senior Gabe Cirino was 23rd in 18:43.21. Teammate Truman Swartzfager, a freshman, came in 25th in 18:48.62.

Dallas had freshman Philip Kahl in 26th place in 18:51.38 and junior Noah Zajac 27th in a PR of 18:52.05.

Dallas junior Toby Slade finished 32nd in 19:20.98. Also for the Dragons, senior Ethan Buchanan was 36th in 19:30.28 and freshman Joseph Maxfield turned in a PR 19:33.65 for 38th.

Central sophomore Joseph Clark was 39th in 19:34.23. Other Panthers scorers were sophomore Alfredo Ortiz Heredia Jr., 49th in 20:32.83, and junior Sam Wynn, 50th in a personal-best 20:36.00.

West Salem

The Titans’ boys team qualified for the 6A championships by finishing third out of eight teams in the Mountain Valley Conference district meet Wednesday at Pine Nursery Park in Bend. The top three teams advanced.

The Titans were sixth out of seven girls teams, but they will send one runner to state. Freshman Gitte Lonigan earned a spot with her seventh-place finish.

Lonigan ran the 5,000-meter course in 19:34.79 to get the last spot available to a runner from a non-qualifying team. She got seventh by 6.52 seconds over eighth-place Summit sophomore Payton Finney. Finney was not even a scoring runner, as she was the sixth girl on the Summit team that went 1-3 and 5-6 to win the team competition with 17 points.

Sophomore Jack Meier paced the West Salem boys and placed third in 16:28.14. Summit seniors Mason Kissell and Jackson Keefer were 1-2 in 16:20.68 and 16:23.59.

West Salem junior Brady Bliver came in sixth in 17:01.25. Also scoring for the Titans were junior Logan Schwartz, freshman Garrett Fenske and senior Luke Rommel. They crossed the finish line in 20th, 21st and 22nd, respectively, timed in 17:50.62, 17:59.02 and 18:00.87.

The West Salem boys totaled 72 points, 12 better than fourth-place South Salem. Summit won with 32 points, and Mountain View had 69.

Meier has the 20th-fastest 6A boys time this season, and the Titans rank 14th among boys teams.

The 6A state races are Saturday at Lane CC. The girls start at 2:55 p.m., and the boys run at 3:30 p.m.