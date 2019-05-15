DALLAS — The Dallas High School baseball team picked up a well-deserved 2-3 win against Corvallis on May 8 after suffering a 6-1 loss at the Spartans’ home field on May 6.

The game revealed a different team that came back after the loss ready to get going.

Opening the game in the box, the Spartans (7-17 overall, 4-11 Mid-Willamette Conference) managed to nab a solo homerun, putting them ahead of the Dragons (9-12 overall, 5-9 MWC) 1-0.

In the second stanza, senior Eric Kessler clinched a run of his own to knot the game early on, 1-1.

The next several innings were flat, with neither team crossing the plate, until the fourth inning when the Dragons pulled away for good off a Luke Hess double that brought in two RBIs.

In the fifth inning, the Spartans retaliated with a run of their own.

With things heating up, the Dragons buckled down. Junior Brody Cain, who took the win on the mound, allowed no runs or hits for the Spartans in the sixth inning, while the Dragons managed to send out a few hits but no runs.

Cain surrendered one run on two hits over five innings, and struck out five.

Kessler started the game for the Dragons, going two innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out five and walking zero.

After the game, senior Carter Weisensee said that the team’s energy was up, and that it stayed consistent throughout the whole game, which allowed the team to focus on scratching runs across the plate.

Things are clicking for the guys, said head coach Keeton Luther.

“Our league’s real tough, and it has to do with, sometimes who you’re playing and what not, but I feel like we’ve kind of been more set in stone with what we’re rolling out with, and guys accepting their roles on the team a little bit better,” Luther said. “A couple weeks ago that was not the case. We’ve made some big moves that are transitioning into those, and I think the guys have an understanding of their role and fulfilling that role to the best of their abilities.”

The regular season is nearly finished, with two games left: Dallas at Crescent Valley on Wednesday (today), and Crescent Valley at Dallas on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.

Luther is feeling confident about finishing out the season strong.

“If (Eric) Kessler steps up defensively, pitching when he’s on the bump, and our offense finds a way to scratch a few runs, we can find ourselves to be in a position to win a game,” he said.