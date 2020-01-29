Itemizer-Observer Staff Report
DALLAS — On Jan. 18, the Dallas Dragons bowling team competed in the district tournament at the Town and Country Lanes in Keizer.
After 20 qualifying rounds of baker style, a method of competition-style bowling that emphasizes an entire team effort rather than the performance of its individuals, the girls team nabbed a fourth-place victory, with the boys doing the same.
After 10 more games, the girls missed the finals by just 50 points, taking a fourth-place finish overall. The boys team was seeded second in the finals, and after losing a two-game match against Sprague High School, the boys finished in third place, which automatically qualified them for the state championship tournament for the second year in a row. The state tournament will be held at Firebird Lanes in Salem on Feb. 21, 22 and 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.