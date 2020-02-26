SALEM - The Dallas High School boys bowling team took 13th place over the weekend at this year's state tournament.
The tournament, comprised of 16 teams, took place at Firebird Lanes in Salem, Feb. 21-23.
On Jan. 18, the Dragons qualified for the state tournament by placing third at bowling districts.
The weekend began with an escort out of town from the Polk County Sheriff's Office and Dallas Fire and EMS.
A tournament with competition from all over the state, the Dragons endured 30 baker-style games, which is when multiple bowlers combine to bowl one game.
After the 30 qualifying games, the team went into the double-elimination bracket seeded 15th.
"We lost our first two games by just 28 pins," said head coach Ray Rogers. "We finished 13th overall."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.