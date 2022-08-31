Itemizer-Observer
Each of the three local high school boys soccer teams – Dallas, Central and West Salem – is in a different place on the rebuilding/reloading track heading into the 2022 season.
Dallas has the most obvious work to do, as the school and coach Tariq Miller try to build more interest in soccer and get prospects some needed experience. With those things in mind, the Dragons have decided to play only a junior varsity schedule this year.
Central is hoping to make strides under coach Jose Becerra in a challenging Mid-Willamette Conference.
West Salem and coach Sean Young aim to contend in both the new Central Valley Conference and in Class 6A.
A glance at each team:
Dallas
Last season: The Dragons were winless (0-9) in the MWC and had a 1-13 overall record, beating Milwaukie 3-1. Dallas was ranked 30th out of 31 teams in 5A. Dallas scored nine goals and gave up 91.
This season: Dallas’ JV season will start on its home field at 7 p.m. Thursday against Parkrose. The schedule includes six league games from Sept. 27-Oct. 20.
Outlook: Miller is back for his third season as coach.
“I can see us improving and building a solid foundation,” he said.
Turnout was low after COVID-19, “and we have been trying to recover,” Miller said. “I’m hopeful we can start becoming competitive with the other schools, but for the moment I’m working on getting our feet under us and building on a solid understanding between all the players.”
Top returning players include senior midfielders Brian Sheldon and Isaac Jones and junior defender Seth Jones.
“They have a strong desire to be better, and their attitude helps get the team motivated toward similar goals,” Miller said. “Although we’re not where I want to be, yet, there has already been a lot of improvement, and these three are helping to push us in the right direction.”
Some new faces are part of that push for the future, too. Freshman Alexander Hammill and sophomore Kanon Kintner could make “a big difference” this year, Miller said. “Alexander has great natural abilities and knowledge of the game. Kanon, although fairly new to the game, works harder than most and continuously impresses me during practice. He not only works hard to get better, he works hard to understand what I’m teaching him.”
As a team, “we’ve been working hard on speed of play and communication on the pitch so we can be better matched with our opponents.”
Central
Last season: The Panthers were the No. 25 5A team in the season-ending Oregon School Activities Association rankings. They went 1-7-1 in the MWC, downing Dallas 3-1. For the year, Central was 2-10-2, scoring 13 goals and allowing 44.
This season: Central’s kickoff match is away on Thursday, with the Panthers visiting Reynolds. The first home game is Sept. 20 versus Sandy. A string of all eight league matches begins Sept. 27, with Lebanon at Central. The league finale is Oct. 27 at Woodburn.
The MWC has several strong teams. Corvallis reached the state finals last year, making the 16-team playoffs from the conference along with Silverton, North Salem (now in 6A), Woodburn and South Albany. The Spartans are No. 2 in the 2022 preseason coaches poll. Woodburn is fifth, Silverton seventh and McKay eighth.
Outlook: The Panthers are a relatively young team, but many of their sophomores and juniors got experience with the varsity last year, and that should help, Becerra said.
Senior Jack Burgett and juniors Jayro Parroquin, Sebastian Nunez and Mateo Gonzalez are likely team leaders returning from a year ago.
The team has a newcomer to watch in Darien Rodrigues, a senior who is the son of first-year Western Oregon men’s soccer coach Stan Rodrigues.
“Darien will be the most experienced player and has played a high level of soccer,” Becerra said. “He’s played a ton of games at the club level and attended many tournaments across the country. We see hin as a leader for the team and one that can help his teammates on the field.”
Sophomores Juan Ayon, Jose Espericueta and Liam Humphreys and junior Octavio Cruz are expected to play important roles.
The biggest question mark probably is in goal, as the team lost Saul Esquivel and his backup. Senior Carter Holt is most likely to step in at goalie after battling in camp with freshman Jorge Rodarte.
Becerra said team goals are to finish top five in the league, make the playoffs and find the back of the net more often.
“We didn’t get many goals last year, and it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities,” he said. “It was more missed opportunities in front of goal.”
West Salem
Last season: The Titans took fifth place in the old Mountain Valley Conference, going 3-4 to trail Summit and South Salem (both 6-0-1), McKay (4-2-1) and McNary (3-3-1). West Salem, 19th-ranked out of 52 teams, won its first state playoff game 4-3 over Liberty, then fell in the second round 2-1 at South Eugene. For the year, the Titans scored 27 goals and gave up 35.
This season: First up for the Titans is Thursday’s 4 p.m. home game against Beaverton. In the new Central Valley Conference, West Salem will play each opponent twice for a total of eight matches. The league opener is Sept. 23 at home against North Salem. The regular season ends Oct. 21, with Sprague at West Salem. From the CVC, South Salem is tied for 10th in the first 6A coaches poll.
Outlook: The Titans had a good 2021, and Coach Young said he expects more of the same, and possibly more, from this year’s players.
“I have high expectations, as we have some dynamic players,” he said. “If we can stay healthy and I can help bring them together as a team, I believe we’ll have a chance to make a playoff run.”
Young wants to make the state playoffs again and get beyond the second round, “and continue to build a strong, supportive team culture.”
The Titans appear to have a mix of returning contributors and new players who won’t waste time adding to the potency of this year’s team.
“We have some exciting new players who are likely to make an immediate impact,” Young said, noting that junior transfer Andrew O’Dell can play multiple positions “and has excellent skills,” and sophomore Caiden Hewett is coming back to soccer after a year off and “should add speed and finishing to our attack.”
Added Young: “I’m projecting that we’ll have at least five super sophomores who will be competing for starting positions. Though we will be a young team, I’m not looking at this as a rebuilding year.”
Returning Titans include senior goalie Angel-Nicolai Herrera, senior midfielder Diego Guevara, senior forward/midfielder Drew Zohner, junior defender Gavin Endler and sophomore midfielder Eduardo Murillo.
Zohner had four goals and eight assists last season.
“We have strength and experience through the middle, which should provide stability,” Young said. “A question mark is who will score the goals. We lost a lot of goals with last year’s graduating class and so we need one or two players to break out and add more goals this season.”
Young, by the way, will be using a knee scooter along the sidelines this season after rupturing an Achilles tendon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.