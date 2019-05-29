HOOD RIVER – The Dallas High School Dragons softball team is headed to the semi-finals after victories against Putnam and Hood River Valley last week.

The team (22-5 overall, 14-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) started off the postseason by hosting No. 11 Putnam (18-8 overall, 13-4 Northwest Oregon Conference), and winning 1-0 in a nine-inning contest.

On the bump, senior Kaelynn Simmons pitched nine innings, didn’t allow a single run, and only gave up just three hits while striking out 12.

In the box, the Dragons collected seven hits, with senior Emma Classen, sophomore Kacey Jordan and freshman Ruby Earhart manufacturing multiple hits.

“We were solid on defense and didn’t commit a single error in the field,” said head coach Brandi Jackson. “We had plenty of opportunities to score, but could not get a run across until the bottom of the ninth.”

At the plate, Jordan singled with one out, and Sophomore Morgan Dipple came in to run for Jordan. A strikeout put the Dragons in for two outs. Stepping up to the plate, Jenessa Parnell hit a hard ground ball down the first baseline, advancing Dippel to third, who then ran home from an Earhart hit paired with an error by Putnam’s third baseman.

Friday, the Dragons traveled to face Hood River Valley (21-8 overall, 11-4 Intermountain Conference), winning 5-3.

Classen nabbed two runs, junior Zoe Whitlow added another two runs and Parnell contributed one. Simmons had one RBI, and in the circle, struck out 12 while allowing seven hits and three runs.

Jordan and sophomore Madelyn Loughary also collected one RBI each.

The team headed to No. 3 ranked Hillsboro (27-1 overall, 17-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) on Tuesday after press time to battle for a spot in the state championships.