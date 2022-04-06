Itemizer-Observer
History was made on March 29 in the No. 4 girls singles match at Cascade High.
More to the point, history was made by Emmy Pfankuch, a freshman tennis player for Dallas High.
When Pfankuch took the court against Cascade’s Karson Shank, she became the first wheelchair girls tennis player in Oregon high school history, veteran coaches believe.
“It was really neat,” she said.
Emmy was born with spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down. That hasn’t stopped her from taking part in all sorts of activities since she was very young – downhill sit-skiing, swimming, triathlons and archery included.
In recent years, tennis has become her sports passion. She plays and practices about as often as she can balance them with school and studies. She travels around the country to United States Tennis Association wheelchair tournaments and is ranked eighth in the nation in the junior girls singles division.
She’s home-schooled, largely because of her demanding tennis travel schedule. But when it came time for the Oregon School Activities Association spring sports season this year, it only seemed natural that she would turn out for Dallas girls tennis. To her, that was what you’re supposed to do when you reach the ninth grade.
“I always wanted to play on my high school team, but I didn’t know how that would all work. I didn’t know how they would accept that,” she said.
Even though she knew only three of her teammates going into the season, she has fit right in with the 20-player Dragon team coached by Stephanie Green.
“She is completely dedicated to playing tennis, and it’s been pretty seamless,” said her mother, Jill Pfankuch.
The only thing that feels “weird” to Emmy is that “I’ve never been on a team before.”
She already has impressed everyone with her tennis skills and aptitude, and with her demeanor.
That first match at Cascade ended with Emmy losing 4-6, 1-6, but “she was ahead at the beginning of the first set, had some incredible shots and served very well,” Green said. “I also was very impressed with her sportsmanship in telling her opponent ‘good job’ when she made some shots Emmy couldn’t get to. Emmy had a great attitude and played tough.”
That was the case March 31 as well. Emmy played for Dallas in a home match with Lebanon and lost 3-6, 3-6.
One thing that Emmy, left-handed and 4 feet, 10 inches tall, likes about tennis, is she can play against either wheelchair or able-bodied opponents. And she was more than happy with how she did in her high school debut.
“I played the best I’ve ever played in my life,” she said.
Nerves?
“No, it was just like a normal match,” she said.
Normal matches for her typically are in other states and at tennis clubs. She entered 25 USTA events last year and plans to play in about 15 this year. Last weekend, she competed in the Southern California sections at Irvine, California.
She won her first junior singles title a few days before the Cascade match, placing first in a tourney in Houston.
“Houston was really fun,” she said. “I think it was my best tournament so far.”
A wheelchair player is allowed two bounces instead of one before returning a shot. Players have to hit their backhands with one hand, though. They can’t get both hands on the racquet handle because one hand is needed to maneuver their wheelchair.
Emmy said she doesn’t get tired from practicing or playing nearly every day of the week.
“My wrist can get sore, but that’s probably like with anybody,” she said.
At USTA tournaments, she has often played singles and doubles in both the junior and adult divisions, although this year she is focusing almost entirely on singles.
In the adult division, she’s in the C category (A being the best, D more for beginners), and she ranks 32nd out of 133 C singles players and seventh out of 101 doubles teams with playing partner Brett Wolff, 28, who lives in Waupun, Wisconsin.
Wheelchair tennis also has an elite division and getting to that level of proficiency is among her targets.
Also in her dreams: the 2028 Summer Paralympics in Los Angeles.
Her first time on a tennis court came when she was 4 and attended a one-day camp in Portland run by Paralympian David Wagner, winner of nine Grand Slam singles titles. When she was 8, she started to play tennis more seriously. Her first tournament came in 2018, when she was 12.
Emmy practices regularly at Illahe Hills and Salem Tennis & Swim Club. She works with three private teachers – Salem Tennis & Swim owner Bill Fletcher, wheelchair player David Eades and John Devorss, the USTA national team wheelchair coach.
She does spreadsheets for fun and would like to be a math teacher (her mom teaches science, math and health),
She thinks it would be cool to attend Liberty University in Virginia. Liberty is one of the few NCAA schools with wheelchair tennis as an official sport (others include UCLA, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan and Illinois). Liberty also has a totally wheelchair-accessible campus and accessible dorm rooms.
Her goal is to play college tennis and perhaps someday teach others to play the sport as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.