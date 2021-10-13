DALLAS — The Dallas Dragons have their first winning streak of the season.

The Dragons, who have battled a high-powered schedule as well as multiple player losses, ran and defended well Friday as they took care of visiting Crescent Valley 27-10 on Homecoming night at Dallas.

That came on the heels of a 35-12 victory over South Albany.

“It feels amazing to be back to playing Dallas football,” senior quarterback Ashton Foster said. “We’re on a roll now. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

The next test is on the road. Dallas will be at Lebanon at 7 p.m. Friday. To say it’s a key game is stating the obvious at this point.

In Special District 3, things are close and the games are intense week after week.

Dallas is part of a four-way tie for third place. The Dragons, South Albany, Corvallis and Lebanon are 2-2. Dallas has beaten South Albany and still has to play Corvallis as well as Lebanon.

Silverton and West Albany, ranked fourth and second in Class 5A by the Oregon School Activities Association, are tied for the top at 4-0.

Dallas is ranked ninth by the OSAA. South Albany is No. 12, Lebanon No. 17 and Corvallis No. 23.

Last week, Lebanon lost 21-7 at West Albany, a team that beat Dallas 21-9 at West Albany.

So the Dragons won’t be able to rest on their recent laurels.

Not that they can’t enjoy the Crescent Valley game, in which they ran for 250 yards, almost seven yards per carry, and got rushing touchdowns of 3, 2 and 33 yards from Foster, who usually watches running back Logan Person do most of the damage after handing the ball off to him.

“I’m not used to running that much (seven times for 68 yards), but I’m okay with it,” Foster said.

The offensive line paved the way, he added.

“We’re a big run team. We pass when we need to. We rely on making big plays and we rely on our line, and they came through,” Foster said of a group that includes senior left tackle Justin Parnell, sophomore left guard Dominic Sobota, junior center Kevin Rubio, junior right guard Treston Wilt and sophomore right tackle Cole Langford.

The defense came through, too, despite being tested in the air by Crescent Valley. The Raiders threw the ball 49 times, completing 25 for 271 yards.

“Our team showed a lot of resilience against a very good and up-and-coming team,” Dallas coach Andy Jackson said. “They’ve been very good at throwing the ball.”

The pass rush was “phenomenal” for Dallas, laying a lot of hits on the Raiders’ sophomore quarterback, Rocco McClave. He still managed to be productive and force the Dragons’ secondary and linebackers to make coverage plays, which they did. The Raiders drove 65 yards the first time they had the ball, with McClave completing five of seven passes, but the Dallas defense stopped featured receiver Jake Leibelt at the 1 on fourth-and-goal from the 5-yard line.

A few plays later, Crescent Valley got its 2-0 lead when Dallas punter Parnell, backed up deep in the end zone with the ball on the 1, stepped on the back line before making his kick.

In the second quarter, Parnell recovered a punt that the Dragons’ Brock Dunkin and Owen Hess got in to block. The Dragons then went 48 yards in seven plays to lead 7-0 on Foster’s 3-yard run. A 33-yard, Foster-to-Kole Johnson-Sallee pass was a key on Dallas’ way to the end zone.

The next Dallas TD drive went 45 yards in seven plays, all on the ground and capped by Foster going up the middle the final two yards.

“We had to battle all night,” Jackson said. “We did a really good job of playing solid coverage, and our offense found a way to make first downs even though some of the calls didn’t go our way.”

Person was a big part of it, as usual, going for 94 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. His 27-yard TD run with 7:58 remaining in the fourth quarter boosted the Dallas lead to 20-2.

Crescent Valley drove for a touchdown at the 5:09 mark, but Dallas came back with a 49-yard TD march for the final seven points. Foster went to the outside and outraced the pursuers’ angle on a 33-yard scoring jaunt.

It all made for a happy Homecoming at Dallas.

“The crowd was amazing,” Foster said. “There were immaculate vibes in the air. It was just awesome.”