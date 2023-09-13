Dragons Football

Dallas running back Zayvian Webster eludes a tackler during last Friday night’s 36-18 victory over McKay. Webster had 117 yards rushing on the night.

 Photo by Steve Yeager

William Walker, Eli Hess and Andrew Craven exemplified the Dallas High football team’s defensive dominance Friday night against host McKay.

Walker recorded five of Dallas’ whopping 10 sacks in the Dragons’ 36-18 triumph over the Royal Scots. The senior defensive end finished just one quarterback takedown shy of the state’s single-game record, which is shared by four players – two of whom have played for Dallas (1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference).

