William Walker, Eli Hess and Andrew Craven exemplified the Dallas High football team’s defensive dominance Friday night against host McKay.
Walker recorded five of Dallas’ whopping 10 sacks in the Dragons’ 36-18 triumph over the Royal Scots. The senior defensive end finished just one quarterback takedown shy of the state’s single-game record, which is shared by four players – two of whom have played for Dallas (1-1 Mid-Willamette Conference).
One of those is current Dragon Steven Ward, who brought down Thurston’s quarterback six times during last year’s Class 5A state playoffs. The senior defensive lineman had two sacks Friday night, as did Craven, who shared the team lead in tackles with fellow linebacker Hess, recording nine.
All Dallas coach Andy Jackson’s speedy defense needed was the chance to cut loose.
“We didn’t get a chance to showcase what our group could do against Silverton,” said Jackson, whose team opened the season with a loss to the Foxes -- then the OSAA’s No. 2-ranked Class 5A team -- on Sept. 1. “They ran a lot of no-huddle on us, so it was hard to rush against them.
“Tonight, we were able to use smaller, faster guys against their bigger, stronger O-line. We were able to disrupt them using faster guys.”
Jacob Bowman was the other player for Dallas who netted six sacks when he accomplished the feat against Central in 2013.
Also recording a sack for Dallas against McKay was junior linebacker Justin Hofenbredl, who also finished with seven tackles, including two for losses.
Hess recorded no sacks against McKay. However, the junior did make two crucial plays on special teams, blocking potentially game-tying kicks both times.
The first of those came on a point-after try in the first quarter. Moments after McKay’s Gavin Aguero raced up the right sideline on an 84-yard kickoff return, cutting Dallas’ early lead to 7-6, Hess crashed through the Scots’ offensive line to stop their point-after try.
Hess’ blocked kick set the tone for Dallas’ defense, as McKay (1-1) trailed throughout the contest.
“We have a really fast team,” Walker said. “Once our guys get off the edge, they can just shoot through there. That ended up working for us tonight.”
McKay had another chance to tie the game in the waning seconds of the first half – this time on a 39-yard field-goal attempt. Again, Hess kept Dallas out in front, blocking the kick to send the Dragons into the locker room with a 15-12 advantage.
Hess wasn’t the only defensive player who came up huge for the Dragons on special teams. Senior linebacker Jerrik Welin blocked a punt deep in McKay territory roughly halfway through the second quarter.
“Their snapper wasn’t getting the ball to the precise spot that he needed to,” Jackson said. “On our unit, we have some speed, and when the snapper is not precise, we can get one on ’em.”
Dallas recovered the ball at the Scots’ 7-yard line. Two plays later, senior Zayvian Webster rushed for the first of his three touchdowns, helping the Dragons go up 15-8.
Webster, who carried nine times for 117 yards, was one of two Dallas running backs who finished with 100 or more yards rushing. The other was junior Jack Strange, who racked up 100 yards on just four carries.
Nearly half of Strange’s yardage came on a 46-yard touchdown jaunt with eight minutes left in the first quarter.
“Our guard made a great lead block, and they overpursued,” Jackson said. “Jack Strange is a heck of an athlete – he saw it, planted his foot, cut across and outran their whole defense.”
Senior quarterback Isaiah Moseley rushed for 56 yards and one TD for the Dragons. He didn’t throw much, completing just one seven-yard pass in the first half.
However, as well as the Dragons ran the ball, Moseley didn’t need to air it out.
“I was really happy with our O-line,” Jackson said. “Our offensive line and our tight end opened many holes open, giving our guys ample space to show what they could do.”
Dallas returns home to face Lebanon at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
