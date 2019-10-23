DALLAS — The Dallas Dragons football team has secured its spot in the playoffs after Friday’s 35-7 victory against McKay High School.

“Tonight put us in a spot for playoffs — we just got in — and now we’re fighting to get a home field spot,” said head coach Andy Jackson.

The game wasn’t much of a contest between the Dragons (5-2 overall, 5-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) and the Scots (2-5 overall, 2-5 MWC). By halftime, the Dragons led 28-0.

Senior running back Colby Johnson led the rushing attack with 172 yards on 10 attempts and secured three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Landon Gardner passed for 136 yards on eight attempts and scored two touchdowns.

It was a good game — on the scoreboard; Jackson thinks the team can be better.

“It wasn’t real clean,” Jackson said afterward, “but we fought through some stuff, had some injuries tonight, kids fought through it, battled well; it was definitely a team effort, but we can be better than that.

“I can’t point to any particular thing, other than we have do a better job in our basic fundamentals and worry about doing what each person has to do in their job.”

Two games are left in the regular season: West Albany on Friday at 7 p.m., then the annual rivalry against Central on Nov. 1.

Two more weeks to work hard before playoffs hit.

“I’m looking forward to the whole team just getting better and keep playing hard so we can get to the playoffs and make a good run,” said Gardner.

Jackson wants to make sure the team doesn’t get complacent.

“I think our coaches really pound into us the fact that every week is a new week, and we have to be as good as we can to be the best we can at the end of the season,” said Gardner.

Having a shot at the postseason is exciting, and Jackson wants the team to celebrate its victory. But come Monday, it’s back to work.

“We have a lot of work to do, but we’re definitely happy,” he said. “We’re moving in the right direction. I’m excited for our boys; they’re definitely ecstatic. It’s been a lot of fun, but every week it seems our expectations rise, and we definitely have a tough opponent coming up next week. So, we’re going to enjoy it tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”