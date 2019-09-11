DALLAS — The Dallas Dragons High School Football team started the season off with an explosive 58-13 victory against South Albany on Friday.

Last year, the Dragons fell 27-26 at South Albany in their season opener.

“We’re older,” said head coach Andy Jackson. “We were young last year, and I was young as a head coach, and I feel like we’ve gotten stronger. We’ve put a good year’s of work in, and we’ve had a staff that’s been working with our kids all year. And so I just think we are more mature as a group. Our expectations of ourselves are really high.”

Senior Colson Spencer led the night with two touchdowns and rushed for 97 yards total on eight carries. Seniors Colby Jackson and Jared Coxen each added 84 yards and scored one touchdown. Senior Ayden Lundin rushed for 56 yards on three carries, and also nabbed a touchdown. Sophomore Jace Grillo added another touchdown to the team’s scoreboard and contributed 87 yards.

By the time the second quarter opened, the Dragons (1-0 overall, 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) led the way 30-6, leaving South Albany (0-1 overall, 0-1 MWC) in its dust.

“I thought we went out and attacked tonight,” Jackson said. “I felt we stayed even-keeled as a team, and we didn’t let ourselves get too high or too low based on what was going on. I think that, collectively, as a team we played good ball, and I’m proud of our staff and I’m proud of our kids.”

The stands at Gallaspy Stadium were packed. With each down secured and each touchdown scored, the crowd went wild, its cheers reverberating onto the field.

As the game went on, the RedHawks, unable to keep up with the Dragons offensive onslaught, fell behind as Dallas notched another 21 points onto its scoreboard in the third quarter.

Jackson and his team won’t dwell on this victory for too long.

“We are really happy with the way things went, but Monday morning it’s back to work,” he said. “It’s a great way to start the season, but we still have a lot of work we want to get done.” The Dragons host Lebanon on Friday at 7 p.m.