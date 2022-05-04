Itemizer-Observer
Things got a little crazy in high school baseball last week.
Dallas swept two games from Central, only to forfeit one of them.
Central went on to lose big at Lebanon.
And West Salem struggled, losing three out of four games, which all but ended any state playoff hopes for the Titans.
A look at what happened, what it means and what’s ahead:
Dallas
The Dragons seemingly picked up their first Mid-Willamette Conference win of the season on Monday, April 25. Dallas scored early and often to beat host Central 9-4. However, later in the week the Dragons had to forfeit because they had exceeded the Oregon School Activities Association pitch count limits.
But at Dallas on April 27, the Dragons did win. And they did it by turning a 6-6 deadlock into a 16-6, 10-run rule victory, by exploding for 10 runs in the sixth inning.
The dramatic burst came on a day when Dallas outhit the Panthers 14-7.
Junior Owen Hess was 4 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs, and junior Emiliano Rocha had three RBIs, going 3 for 5 with a double. Freshman Eli Hess went 3 for 3 with two walks, drove in two runs and scored three. Leadoff batter Kaden Moore, a junior, scored three runs and drove home another. And, at the bottom of the order, freshman Graysen Gardner drew three walks and scored twice.
The run total matched Dallas’ season high, set in a March 21, 16-8 victory over Astoria.
Rocha pitched the first four innings, allowing four runs, two earned. Moore worked two innings, giving up two runs, none earned, with three strikeouts.
The forfeit negated a strong starting effort by Dallas freshman Jack Strange. He allowed four hits over six innings, with nine strikeouts. All three runs scored against the right-hander were unearned.
The Dragons (5-12 overall, 1-7 MWC) have three MWC games on tap in the next six days. They will go to South Albany on Wednesday, play host to South Albany at 5 p.m. Friday and visit North Salem on Monday.
Central
The Panthers came out of last week with the forfeit victory over Dallas, but also with two losses.
In a 16-6 loss to Dallas, Central led 1-0 after one inning and 4-0 through 2 ½ before the Dragons responded with a five-run third.
The Panthers rallied, though, scoring twice in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 6-6. Then the Dragons plated 10 runs in the bottom half of that inning to win by 10-run rule.
The Panthers then played host to Lebanon and fell 11-0 on Friday.
Those two teams were scheduled to meet again Monday at Lebanon.
Central goes out of league on Friday with a 5 p.m. game at Banks.
The Panthers’ next MWC game is at home, 5 p.m. Monday versus West Albany.
Going into this week, Lebanon and West Albany were at the top of the MWC standings, both 7-0, with Lebanon No. 2 in the Oregon School Activities Association Class 5A rankings.
Corvallis and Silverton were 6-1, followed by Central and Crescent Valley, both 4-5.
Only the top four finishers in the MWC will make it to the state playoffs, although whoever places fifth could get in if it has a higher ranking than the fifth-place team in the Midwestern League. Through last week, Central was No. 20 and North Eugene, fifth in the Midwestern, was No. 13.
West Salem
The Titans were hoping for better than they got in back-to-back games with Sprague late last week. The Olympians won 9-2 at home on Thursday and 14-2 at West Salem on Friday.
“We didn’t play that bad,” Titans coach Taylor Blair said. “Sprague just hit the ball, especially on Friday. They’re a pretty athletic team.”
The Titans had split two games with McNary to open the week. After dropping the opener 9-3 at West Salem, the Titans returned the favor on the road, winning 8-3.
In the victory, junior second baseman Tyler Rock was 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs, and sophomore Matthew Luke pitched six innings, not allowing an earned run while giving up four hits and striking out five.
“He had them completely baffled,” Blair said.
Other runs came off a triple by senior Brooks Ferguson and a double by freshman Carter Howard.
West Salem was at the bottom of the 6A Mountain Valley Conference, though, heading into this week. The Titans were 2-6 in league play and 5-14 overall.
The Titans had one game early this week, a Tuesday tilt at South Salem.
West Salem’s next action is Saturday at Summit (5-1 MVC, 12-5 overall, No. 7 state ranking). An early-morning departure will precede a noon doubleheader.
The Titans’ next game after that is home against South Salem at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Then West Salem finishes the spring with three non-league games, taking on Wilsonville, Lincoln and Clackamas.
“It’s be nice to finish well and play hard,” Blair said.
