Girls Cross Country

Freshman Avery Meier of West Salem posted the team’s best time in the 3K Night Meet at Wilsonville on Aug. 26 and ran third on the team in her first 5K at the Sept. 3 Ultimook at Tillamook.

 Photo by westcoastxc.com

Itemizer-Observer

The season is only one week old, but already it’s clear that the Dallas girls are going to have a good cross-country season.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.