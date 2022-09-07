Itemizer-Observer
The season is only one week old, but already it’s clear that the Dallas girls are going to have a good cross-country season.
The question is, how good?
As poised as they seemingly are to make their second trip in a row, and second trip in program history, to the state meet, the team and each runner individually can still show improvement and make the Dragons better and deeper.
That will be the topic around the squad in the next week, as Dallas awaits its second race, which is going to be in the Sept. 17 Northwest Classic XC at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Dallas is rated sixth in Class 5A, but is only third in the MWC behind No. 3 Corvallis and another strong team, Crescent Valley, which features probably the premier 5A girl in sophomore Emily Wisniewski.
This year, only two teams from each league instead of the previous three will qualify automatically for state. So Dallas, unless it can come on strong and catch Crescent Valley, probably is looking at nabbing one of the five at-large state berths that will be determined somehow, someway by a committee to be determined.
It’s going to be important, then, that the Dragons post good times this season and make strides on the way to the Oct. 29 district meet.
Dallas has a collection of runners at different levels of conditioning at this point.
Last week, the Dragons went to the Ultimook meet in Tillamook, and sophomore Ah Pymm McDaniel ran well, placing 33rd in 21 minutes, 35.4 seconds for the 5 kilometers.
“Ah Pymm showed her true colors,” Dallas coach Monique Lankheet said. “She didn’t run all summer and missed a couple days of training. But her time I think was more about her talent than the shape she’s in.”
Second-fastest was freshman Kelsey Rodli, who ran track last spring at La Creole Middle School, doing the 100 and 1,500, javelin and 4x400 relay. She clocked a 22:03.7.
“It was kind of a tough sell to get her to come out,” Lankheet said. “I don’t think she likes to run so much. But she loves to compete.”
Senior Marley Lamb (23:27.3) and sophomores Polly Olliff (23:34.7) and Ivy McIntosh (24:05.0) rounded out the first five for the Dragons.
All three will be working their way into faster times this season.
Others in the varsity wings for Dallas include newbies Grace Walls and foreign exchange student and Ugarte from Spain. Walls ran sixth among the Dragons last weekend, turning in a 25:21.4. Ugarte entered the 3K race and ran 14:58.6, which indicates she could run a 23- or 24-minute 5K.
Sophomore Kennedy Stein also ran the 3K at the Ultimook and had a time of 15:29.4.
Across the board, “we can do better,” Lankheet said. “Our girls have got to figure out what they want to do. Some just want to get fit for wrestling, some just want to enjoy the experience. The question is how bad do we want to go to state. Ah Pymm wants to go. Kelsey does. But we’ll have that conversation as a team in the next week.”
• Crescent Valley’s Wisniewski dominated the Ultimook. She handily beat the fastest two members of a strong Boise (Idaho) team. Wisniewski ran 17:53.8 and won by 30 seconds.
• Central’s lone girl in the 5K at Ultimook, sophomore Hannah Gilbert, turned in a 23:14.3 in her first time at the meet.
Senior Sadie Wendring’s 14:09.1 led seven Panther girls in the 3K.
• West Salem junior Julianne Rommel and sophomore teammate Gitte Lonigan ran 22:33.4 and 22:33.7 to lead the Titan girls at Tillamook. Freshman Avery Meier was third in 24:07.1 in her first 5K.
