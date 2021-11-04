DALLAS — The Dallas Dragons are headed to an Eastern Oregon city with great football history for a Class 5A first-round playoff game.

Dallas will be the underdog against Pendleton when they kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Pendleton has scored 32.1 points per game and allowed 11.3. Dallas is averaging 24.2 and giving up 21.7.

Pendleton is ranked sixth in 5A and is 9-1, with eight wins in a row. The Buckaroos’ loss was 35-19 at home to No. 1 Wilsonville on Sept. 10. Two of the Bucks’ wins came by forfeit, over league foes La Salle Prep and Parkrose. The Special District 1 champion Buckaroos haven’t played since Oct. 22, when they won 35-6 at Ridgeview.

Tenth-year Pendleton coach Erik Davis, a 1999 Western Oregon grad and former Wolves quarterback, is the nephew of legendary run-and-shoot guru Darrel “Mouse” Davis, who coached for years at Portland State and in the pros.

Dallas is ranked 12th after going 5-4 in the regular season. All of the losses came to ranked teams: No. 2 Silverton, No. 3 West Albany, Nov. 4 Canby and No. 13 Lebanon.

The Dragons have won four of their last five games, including the last two, over Corvallis and Central.

“We started off with some really tough teams and faced some adversity,” Dallas senior running back Logan Person said. “I honestly think this team, if we hadn’t been so young and had more experience, could have been a state championship team. But we still can be.

“We should have won the Canby and West Albany games. So that just brings confidence, knowing it all comes down to doing your job.

“We’ve come together the last two weeks. It’s a great feeling to put it together and show what you can do.”