With seven of their 15 qualifiers placing, the Dallas Dragons came up fifth in the Class 5A wrestling championships Saturday at Ridgeview High in Redmond.
“We had a lot of fun, and it was a good culmination to the season,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
The expected heavyweights among 5A schools claimed the top three spots in the state tournament. Crescent Valley won with 241 points. Crook County had 210 ½. Thurston scored 208 ½.
Then came Redmond, an area school, which grabbed the fourth of four trophies by scoring 152 points.
Dallas totaled 119 points to beat sixth-place Hillsboro’s 110. Crater was seventh with 107, and Eagle Point was eighth with 81.
“We had some aspirations” for a trophy, Olliff said, “but we had to have Redmond not wrestle that well and we needed an exceptional weekend. It turned out that Redmond had a great weekend.”
The Dragons had loads of depth in the meet after rolling to the district tournament championship, but they also had plenty of youth. And that probably was a factor in the Dragons not collecting even more state placers and points.
Dallas finished with a pair of third places that led its assault.
Junior Isaac Jones grabbed that spot in the 132-pound bracket, and sophomore Cole Langford did it at 182.
Jones was the No. 6 seed in his bracket.
Langford wasn’t seeded after having to scramble in the district tournament to rally for fourth place and the final state berth.
At state, Dallas sophomore Thomas Talmadge finished fourth at 138 pounds. He was the No. 7 seed.
And four Dragons took sixth place: unseeded freshman Joseph Johnson at 113, unseeded junior Owen Hess in the tough 145-pound division, unseeded sophomore Owen Jones at 170 and unseeded junior Eli Nava at 220.
One of the highlights for Dallas was Jones’ third-place match. It came against a Crook County junior, No. 5 seed Cash Wells, he had wrestled on and off since seventh grade. The score was 0-0 going into the third and final round. Jones won 4-1, avenging a 2021 loss.
“It was neat to see Isaac capitalize on some opportunities and get that win,” Olliff said.
Jones also had a big victory over the No. 3 tourney seed, junior Ty Havniear of Crater. Jones won their match, in the second round, by fall at 4:36.
Langford won his third-place match 6-4 over Central senior Joseph Pearson, who was the eighth seed. Pearson had won their showdown in the district tournament.
“This one came down to Cole having a great third round,” Olliff said. “Cole gets better as a match goes on. He has a good gas tank and typically finishes strong.”
One match before the third-place bout at 182 at state, Langford also got some revenge when he defeated a Thurston senior by pin in 3:39.
Talmadge bounced back after dropping his first state match by 4-3 decision. What set up his spot in the third-place match was a 6-3 victory over a returning state runner-up, this year’s No. 1 seed at 138, senior Narcizo Garcia of St. Helens.
* Pearson’s fourth at 182 for Central was one of two big individual days for a Panther.
The other came from junior Ethan Dunigan, who finished second at 145.
Dunigan was the top seed and got stopped only at the end by No. 2 Junior Downing, a Redmond senior. Downing prevailed 7-5 in the title match.
Dunigan roared to the championship round with a pin in 1:28, a 16-0 technical fall and a pin in 2:13 over fourth-seeded Putnam senior Drew Greco.
Central wound up 16th with 40 1/2 points.
West Salem
The Titans tied for 29th out of 49 teams in the Class 6A championships, which took place Saturday and Sunday at Sandy High.
Senior Connor Everetts gave West Salem its only state placer. He was the sixth seed in the 113-pound division, and he finished fourth.
Everetts began with pins in 1:44 and 42 seconds,
He then lost in the quarterfinals by first-round pin to No. 4 seed Atticus Waddell, a senior from Tigard.
Everetts came back to score a 4-1 decision and a 6-4 decision.
Then came a big 11-0 major decision over the No. 3 seed, Cleveland senior Sean Lee.
That victory gave Everetts a shot at third place, but he fell short 9-7 to No. 5-seeded Brandon Smith, a sophomore at Newberg.
