DALLAS – The Dallas boys soccer team loss 10-2 to McNary on Thursday, losing to a team with in a higher classification and with a much larger roster.

Coach Tariq Miller said in spite of the score, he is happy with the performance.

“We don’t have a lot of kids come out. We have just a enough for a varsity team at the moment,” Miller said. “Overall, it was a fairly good match. We played a lot better than I was hoping. We got a couple goal on them, and pressure up the field. We have been trying to work on that in practice this week, so some improvement.”

Miller is a first-year coach for Dallas, but has been coaching youth soccer for several years. He moved up to high school after the former coach left last year. He continues to work with the youth programs to create a pipeline of player for the high team in future years.

“We are trying to work out a system where we have parent coach and a set training schedule to help them coach,” Miller said. “We can give them a training regiment to help build a foundation for soccer.” The Dragon next play on Thursday versus Newberg at home at 7 p.m.