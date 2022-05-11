Itemizer-Observer
Things can change in a hurry, of course – if rain doesn’t interfere.
But going into this week, things were still going very well for Dallas softball and things were better for Central softball.
The Dragons survived a couple of close outings last week to remain undefeated in the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
The Panthers won a nail-biter at Corvallis en route to a 3-0 week that lifted them into a tie for third place in the MWC.
At 6A, West Salem’s offense came alive over the weekend, hopefully a good sign for a Titans team that has been up and down.
And in 1A softball, Perrydale performed well in a couple of very respectable losses to a Neah-Kah-Nie team that seems headed to their Special District 1 playoffs.
More on each Polk County team:
Dallas
The Dragons didn’t take the easiest route as they went from 8-0 to 10-0 in league last week. West Salem and Silverton had ideas of their own, thoughts of an upset, and gave Dallas a couple of battles.
At West Albany, the Dragons held off the Bulldogs down the stretch for a 5-3 victory on May 2.
Two days later, Silverton stayed close before falling 3-2 at Dallas.
The wins kept Dallas one game ahead of Lebanon (9-1) in the MWC race. Dallas was 13-5 overall and third in the Oregon School Activities Association 5A rankings. Lebanon, which has lost 7-2 to Dallas but will get a rematch at home on May 20, was 17-4 for the year and ranked fourth.
Dallas had a game at Central scheduled for Monday, May 9. The Dragons are slated to play a home game against non-league Marist Catholic at 5 p.m. Thursday. League play resumes Friday at home against South Albany, with a 4:30 p.m. start, pending the weather. Next week, the Dragons get busy, going to North Salem on Monday, May 16 and to Corvallis on May 17 and playing host to Crescent Valley on May 18 before the Lebanon clash that ends the regular season.
Last week against Silverton, the Dragons grabbed a three-run lead in the first inning. The Foxes scored two runs in the third. And that was it.
Sophomore Brook Dunkin had two hits and an RBI for the winners, who played error-free ball.
The West Albany game had some similarities, as Dallas broke through first, scoring five runs in the second inning. The Bulldogs got three runs in the sixth.
In both games, sophomore left-hander Kadence Morrison was the winning pitcher. She gave up a total of nine hits with only two walks while striking out 17 batters.
Nursing a 5-3 lead, Morrison retired the Bulldogs 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh on a strikeout, ground out to second and easy fly ball to center fielder Clara Woolsey.
“Kadence pitched well. She’s consistent, and that’s huge,” Dallas coach Brandi Jackson said.
The Dragons had five of their seven hits in their second-inning burst and were aided by two West Albany errors.
Shortstop Chloe Zajac led off and went 2 for 3 with an RBI and run scored. Right fielder Dunkin had a leadoff double in the pivotal second inning. Left fielder Emma Moore, a freshman, drove in a run with a single. Each team finished with three hits.
Dunkin hit .500 for the week.
Earlier in the season, Dallas beat West Albany 10-1 and Silverton 12-1.
“Second time around in league we expect teams to be better, and we are seeing that,” Jackson said. “All we can do is come out and play our game, regardless of who we play.”
Sophomore senter fielder Katie Buchholz remained out after injuring a knee in the win over Lebanon.
“No word on Katie and her return,” Jackson said.
Central
The Panthers had a bit of everything last week.
First was a slightly comfortable (in the end) 7-3 win at North Salem.
Next came an intense fight to the finish at Corvallis that somehow ended in Central’s favor, 5-4.
Then it was a 10-0 victory in four innings at home against Crescent Valley, which reamined winless in the MWC.
North Salem trailed the Panthers only 4-3 after five innings. A third-inning, three-run home run from sophomore third baseman Kaitlyn Brian gave Central a 3-0 start.
Brian has been showing lots of power.
“She’s just been smashing the ball,” coach Jessie Isham said. “And the home runs she’s been hitting have been no-doubters.”
Freshman Lily McCormick got her usual start on the mound, but after four innings she got relief from sophomore Krislynn Shelton. Shelton held North Salem to one unearned run on one hit and one walk over the final three innings.
The Corvallis game was in serious jeopardy of not going the Panthers’ way. Central scored one run in the fifth to lead 3-2 and got two runs in the top of the seventh for a 5-2 cushion.
What followed was a somewhat excruciating, lengthy bottom half. Corvallis wound up scoring twice and loading the bases with one out, with its cleanup batter coming to the plate. Things were looking bleak for the Panthers, who had allowed five of six Spartans to reach base in the frame.
McCormick got a badly needed strikeout for the second out.
Then she coaxed the next batter into hitting a ground ball to shortstop. Central freshman Hadley Craig made the play and threw out the Spartan runner at home to end the game.
Isham was under the weather that day and had to follow the play-by-play online from home. Watching Corvallis’ final at-bat unfold couldn’t have made her feel better – until the end.
“The girls said it was probably the longest half-inning they’ve ever played,” she said. “They said it was very intense and stressful, but fun.”
That the Panthers managed to hold Corvallis to four runs was borderline remarkable, as the Spartans collected 11 hits and six walks and put two batters aboard when hit by a pitch – 19 players on base in all.
In the seventh, the Spartans had four singles and a hit batter but failed to tie or win in part because they had to go station to station instead of being able to pick up extra bases.
For Central, Brian was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Foreman had a double and an RBI on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, and McCormick drove in two runs.
The Crescent Valley game was the Shelton show, as she pitched all four innings, allowing two hits and two walks in the shutout.
“Krislynn has been doing so well,” Isham said. “Her location has been spot on, and she’s doing everything we’ve asked of her. She’s definitely someone we can count on and turn to.”
Eight Panthers got at least one hit in their total of 13. Foreman had a triple and three RBIs. Craig doubled, went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs. First baseman Kendall Seidel, a junior, was 3 for 3 with two doubles and scored three runs.
Central went into this week facing the challenge of league leader Dallas in a Monday game at Dallas, weather permitting. Wednesday brings a rematch at home against second-place Lebanon, which beat the Panthers 15-0 on April 20.
On Thursday, Central is slated to play host to Yamhill-Carlton in a 5 p.m. nonleague game.
Next week’s planned sprint to the finish of the regular season has Central at West Albany on Monday, May 16, at home against South Albany on May 18 and at Silverton on May 20.
The top four finishers in the MWC will advance to the state playoffs (along with the higher-ranked fifth-place team in the MWC or Midwestern League).
Central and West Albany were tied for third at 6-4 going into this week, with Corvallis at 5-4. The Spartans and Panthers split their two games this year; Corvallis won 3-1 on April 13. Central lost 4-2 to West Albany on April 25.
The Panthers were ranked 10th in 5A after last week. Willamette was fifth in the Midwestern and ranked No. 17.
West Salem
With five games left in their league season – to be played over the next seven days – the Titans are 4-5 and 10-11 overall.
West Salem entered the week fifth out of eight teams in the Mountain Valley Conference. Ahead of them: 8-1 Bend, 6-0 McNary, 6-2 South Salem and 5-3 Sprague.
The Titans will play host to a doubleheader with McKay at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, then go to Bend for a 3 p.m. Thursday doubleheader, provided transportation and weather work out. On Tuesday, May 17, the Titans’ MVC finale is at home against McNary.
One other game is on the schedule – a May 19 nonleaguer at home versus McMinnville.
The Titans fell 10-6 at home to South Salem on May 3 to open their play last week.
“We played well for a little while, then the wheels came off,” coach Ty Nicholson said.
On Saturday, the Titans bombed visiting Summit 15-0 in three innings and 11-1 in five. The games were moved from West Salem to Stayton to take advantage of Stayton’s turf infield.
“We started putting hits together,” Nicholson said.
West Salem benefited from 12 walks and five Summit errors in the first game, and Titans freshman hurler Braeli Martin was perfect through the three innings.
In the second game, senior Shelby Chapman and sophomore Celina Ball had two hits apiece for half of West Salem’s total, and junior Meghan Boyles allowed three hits, two walks and no earned runs in pitching the five innings.
“Our defense was much improved, and the pitchers threw well. It was a complete team effort, which is what we need,” Nicholson said.
A discussion after the loss to South Salem apparently helped, too.
“We talked about how it’s easy to have energy and enthusiasm when things are going your way,” Nicholson said, “but really when you need it is when things aren’t going your way.”
Perrydale
It’s been a good year for the young Pirates.
“We’ve turned into a pretty good team,” coach Chris Gubrud said.
The Pirates (5-6 through last week) are scheduled to finish their season on Wednesday with a road game against Vernonia.
That’s if two doubleheaders, slated for Monday at home with Gaston and Tuesday at home versus Portland Christian, came off and weren’t rained out.
Gaston was third in the league heading into the week, but Portland Christian was next-to-last, and Vernonia was tied with Perrydale.
Last week, the Pirates won 10-0 in three innings over last-place Faith Bible, then lost 5-2 and 5-1 to Neah-Kah-Nie , which improved to 7-5 in leagu).
Perrydale had an interesting May 3, playing Faith Bible at Hillsboro Stadium, then heading to St. Paul to meet Neah-Kah-Nie a little later in the day.
Gubrud said the Pirates had plenty of time to get ready for the second game, and Neah-Kah-Nie already had played that afternoon as well (losing 13-12 at St. Paul).
“We just tried to be a little creative and get those games in,” Gubrud said of the travel.
The May 4 game with Neah-Kah-Nie was played at Nestucca.
Perrydale pitcher Courtney Reed didn’t allow Faith Bible a hit in their three innings. She pitched well in the Neah-Kah-Nie games as well, but the Pirates lacked timely hits.
“We weren’t scoring runs like we had been,” Gubrud said.
Part of that was due to the loss of left fielder Beatrice Hackerott, a freshman who was hitting .450 in the eighth spot in the order. A couple of weeks ago, she took a hard ground ball in the outfield just wrong enough to suffer a dislocated finger that will sideline her the rest of the season.
Gubrud said the Pirates felt her loss last week.
“We lost our best bat at the bottom of the order,” he said. “She was giving us some punch there.”
Two other freshman outfielders in the rotation, Myla Pearson and Addison Forrest, have picked up the slack.
“Myla made a couple of great catches against Neah-Kah-Nie,” Gubrud said.
The Pirates led the first Neah-Kah-Nie game 1-0 after five innings, then allowed three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Perrydale’s only run in the other Neah-Kah-Nie game came on an error in the sixth inning.
