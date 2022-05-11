Itemizer-Observer
Girls tennis
The Dallas Dragons, whose team includes exchange students from Thailand, Spain, Hungary and Germany, finished regular-season Mid-Willamette Conference play with a 5-3 record. Two matches were determined by number of games won.
Dallas and Central were headed to the district tournament May 11-13 at Timberhill Tennis Club in Corvallis.
• Central opened play last week with an 8-0 victory over North Salem.
In singles, from No. 1 to 4, winners were Jillian McBeth, Berean Jones, Jenna Cyphers and Perla San Miguel Morales, all in straight sets.
The four doubles matches also lasted two sets each. Central teams were Phoebe Jones and Mckenzie Wells at No. 1, Daisy Torres Flores and Vanya “Sam” Martinez at No. 2, Ruby Elliott and Makayla Guest at No. 3, and Perla San Miguel Morales with Camila Alarcon at No. 4.
The Panthers went on to play Crescent Valley and Silverton.
Central topped Crescent Valley 6-3, going 4-0 in doubles and earning singles points at No. 2 from Berean Jones and No. 4 from Alarcon. Central won all the doubles in straight sets, with teams of Phoebe Jones-Molly Campbell, Martinez-Flores, Guest-Elliott and Perla San Miguel Morales-Maddie Alternburg.
Silverton downed the Panthers 8-0.
• West Salem downed McNary and McKay, both 7-1.
No. 1 singles player Shasling Fonseca, from Costa Rica as an exchange student, won 6-0, 6-0 and then 6-1, 6-1. She was set to be the No. 2 seed in the Mountain Valley Conference district tournament May 9-10 at Salem Tennis & Swim Club.
No,. 2 singles Laci Jesperson won her third set 6-3 against McNary. No. 3 Mila Carreras, an exchange student from Paraguay, won her matches 6-4, 6-3 and 7-6, 6-0. No. 4 Sydney Moneke lost only six games in winning twice in straight sets.
No. 1 doubles Anna Emerson and Charlotte Haworth didn’t lose a game in the two matches. No. 3 Jenna Woodcock and Jazmin Aliifua went 2-0 as well. At No. 4, McKenna Cannon teamed with Brianna Magana for a pair of wins.
Boys tennis
Seth and Isaac Jones won the No. 1 doubles match for Dallas in the Dragons’ 7-1 loss to Corvallis. The Jones brothers won 6-3, 6-4.
Singles players for Dallas were Ian Yang, Ben Fink, Kolby Woolsey and Preston Waite. Other doubles teams were Luc Peffley and Konrad Dillman, Kamren Wade and Brian Sheldon, and Quinn Peffley and Michael Johnson.
In an 8-0 loss to Corvallis, Yang took his opponent at No. 1 to three sets, as did Fink at No. 2. Also going three sets were doubles teams Isaac and Seth Jones at No. 1 and Waite and Johnson at No. 2.
• Central fell 5-0 to West Albany, with Aaron Hayes the Panthers’ only singles player and No. 3 doubles Elijah Hayes and Jordin Taylor winning the most games in a 6-2, 6-1 loss.
Other doubles teams were Taylor Nye and Dawson Dye, Riley Young and Shaun Hibbard, and Nathaniel Lunde and Alfredo Ortiz.
“The boys have grown measurably in their understanding of what they need to do in ball placement to win,” coach Patti Youngren said.
• West Salem played three league matches last week, winning 5-3 against McNary. The losses were 5-3 to McKay and 8-0 to South Salem heading into the May 9-10 district tournament at Caldera High in Bend.
The Titans swept the four doubles matches versus McNary and got a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 3 singles from Alex Ochoa.
“I’ve seen large improvements in our players this week as we head into district,” Titans coach Rich Peterson said. “We’ve come a long way as a team since the beginning of the year.
“Against McNary, the guys competed well as a team. It was nice to see Alex get a singles win.”
The doubles team of Lenny Herrera and Ryan McDonough won against McNary and McKay, both by 6-3, 6-2 scores.
Girls golf
A young Dallas team finished fourth in last week’s district tournament at Trysting Tree Golf Club, missing a berth in the state tourney – but Savannah Roblin qualified as individual.
Roblin, a sophomore, shot 95-93 in the two-day event and was the top individual qualifier and seventh-place finisher overall.
She advances to the May 16-17 state tournament at Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell.
Dallas’ 828 total at the district tourney topped South Albany (863), Lebanon (912), West Albany (946) and Central (1,101). The top three teams were Silverton (736), Corvallis (765) and Crescent Valley (780).
• West Salem was fourth in the MVC district tourney at Bend Golf Club, earning a place in the May 10 regional at Tokatee Golf Club.
Team scores: Summit 675, Bend 802, Sprague 870, West Salem 890, McNary 908, Mountain View 966.
For the Titans, Sidney Meyers shot 108-106–214. Julia Meyers had a 225 total. Riley Sparkman and Emma Wilch tied at 234.
Boys golf
• West Salem rallied to finish fourth in the Mountain Valley Conference district tournament and earn a spot in the May 9 regional at Tokatee.
The Titans were fifth after the first of two days of district golf at Bend Golf Club. Mountain View was fourth, five shots lower through 18 of the 36 holes.
The next day, May 2, West Salem outscored Mountain View by eight strokes to finish three strokes ahead of the Cougars for the final spot in the regional.
Brayden Sparkman was low man at district for West Salem, shooting 158. He was 12th.
Blake Johnston, David Harvey and Lukas Towne totaled 178, 179 and 180, respectively, for the Titans.
• At McNary Golf Course on May 2, Perrydale was one of six teams in the Blanchet Invitational. Con Lynch-Gilmore’s 106 was the low Pirate score. Brandon Graber came in five shots higher. Erik Danka shot 125 and Caleb Jones 139.
The best round was an 83 by East Linn Christian’s Blake Knurowski. Only two other players broke 90. The fourth-place golfer shot 96, and two players tied for fifth with 98.
Blanchet Catholic shot 412, Harrisburg 426, East Linn Christian 428, Taft 437, Waldport 449 and Perrydale 481.
The Pirates were slated to have played Monday and Tuesday in their district tournament at Aspen Lakes Golf Course in Sisters.
Boys lacrosse
West Salem defeated Newberg 13-9 and Corvallis 17-4 last week, both games at West Salem.
The Titans’ final regular-season game was Tuesday at West Albany.
Going into that game, West Salem was 6-7 overall and 2-1 in the North Valley Conference. The Titans were tied for second in the NVC, behind 3-0 McNary, which will play 0-3 Corvallis on Tuesday.
The top four NVC finishers go to a four-team playoff.
The Newberg game was good for the Titans.
“We cleaned up our defensive schemes and focused on maintaining our offense,” coach Jack Davis said. “As a result, we beat a good team.
“Our guys stayed collected and were able to come back into the game quickly and then take control of it. It was absolutely a team win, and the credit goes to just about everyone, including guys who didn’t get lots of stats.”
Josh Duncan stood out on middle defense, Eric Ramirez won about 60 percent of his faceoffs and had two goals and two assists, and Aiden DeWitt and Ryder Story each scored two goals.
Corvallis was a very young team, and the Titans won despite missing their regular goalie and three experienced defensemen.
“Our goal was to just maintain composure by being smart and controlling the ball. We also wanted to keep playing our style by looking for assisted goals, which our guys did a great job of,” Davis said.
The result was a 13-0 halftime lead, which set a running clock in motion for the rest of the game.
Freshman goalie Damon Ponce-Rocha made 10 saves, Ramirez was 19 of 21 on faceoffs, and Ramirez, Mason Murray, Logan Skipper and Story all had hat tricks.
Middle school track
The Talmadge boys and Cascade girls won their four-team meets May 4 at Central High.
Scores were close. The Talmadge boys had 65.1 points to lead Lebanon (62.1), LaCreole (39.1) and Cascade (33.7). The Cascade girls totaled 66.43 to pace LaCreole (60 1/2), Lebanon (48 1/2) and Talmadge (24.57).
For Talmadge, Ty Cirino doubled in the 800 and 1,500 meters and teamed with Ryan Burgett, Aidan Wendring and Jason Vega Ramos on the winning 4x400 relay.
Burgett won the long jump. JT Girod won the high jump. Kao Phantern was first in the 100, matched at 11.7 seconds by LaCreole’s Deacon Shinkle and both with PR’s of 11.7 seconds.
Shinkle won the 100 hurdles with a PR of 14.6, which ranks sixth for Oregon middle-schoolers this year.
In the discus, Kitiona Shinkle and Bertram Latta of LaCreole had PR’s (107 feet, 10 inches and 100-8) to finish second and third.
Moses Garcia of Talmadge was second in the shot put with a PR of 35-3 ¾.
Another runner-up finish came from the Talmadge boys in the 4x100 relay, with Wendring, Burgett, Vega Ramos and Phantern the team.
Girls winners were Akaila Duncan of Talmadge in the 400, along with four LaCreole athletes – Amber Green (800), Kelsey Rodli (1,500), Jana Deming (100 hurdles) and Elizabeth Walker (high jump).
Talmadge’s Anna Cole placed second in the shot and discus, and La Creole’s Lilea Burns was second in the high jump.
Alexis Ward and Ashlynn Firestone of LaCreole were 2-3 in the 400. Tanya Green of LaCreole and Ward finished 2-3 in the 100 hurdles.
• Straub and Walker went head to head at Straub on May 4. In the boys meet, Walker led in sixth- through eighth-grade points, 39 1/2-37 1/2. In the girls meet, Straub scored 51 points and Walker had 26.
Straub’s Jerett Peil ran the fifth-fastest Oregon boys 400 (56.35). He also anchored a 4x400 relay team that posted the ninth-fastest mark of the spring. Trace Daniels, Andres Chavez-Long and David Rodriguez ran the other legs.
Walker’s Dominic Angulo had a 129-2 discus throw and 43-0 shot put, which rank third and fourth, respectively, on the 2022 Oregon middle-school list.
In the first 800, Walker’s Avery Meier (2:29.69) and Straub’s Mia Rasca (2:30.09) moved up to fifth and sixth on the Oregon chart.
The Salem-Keizer All-City Championship Meet is Tuesday at North Salem High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.