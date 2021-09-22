DALLAS — With a huge comeback in the second set paving the way, the Dallas High volleyball team swept Central 3-0 Thursday night on the Panthers’ floor.

Dallas’ victory wasn’t easy, but the Dragons put together timely key stretches of solid play to prevail 25-18, 26-24, 26-24.

The victory raised the Dragons’ record to 4-1 (tied for second) in the Mid-Willamette Conference and 6-3 overall. All six wins have come by sweep, including two against the Panthers.

Central dropped to 2-4, 3-6, then lost 2-1 to Gresham in a Sherwood tournament.

Dallas and Central had league matches scheduled for Tuesday. Dallas will return to action Thursday night at Crescent Valley. Central is off until Saturday, when the Panthers join Dallas in a tournament at Oregon City.

All three sets in last week’s rivalry match were back and forth. Central was within 19-17 in the first set, led 20-9 in the second and was on top 19-16 in the third.

“We played well until the ‘red zone’ — the points from 20 to 25,” Panthers coach Bruce Myers said. “We played fundamentally sound and assertive, then became extremely tentative. Maybe just lack of confidence. But we’re getting better.”

The turning point came when the Dragons erased a second-set, 20-9 deficit with a run of 13 points for a 22-20 lead.

“We really struggled passing, but the girls just decided they weren’t going to lose,” Dallas coach Kayce Lilley said.

Central closed to within one point three times and then tied the score at 24-24.

But Dallas regained its form with a kill and an attack error by the Panthers that gave the Dragons their 2-0 advantage in sets.

The third set was tied 13 times, and the teams never were separated by more than three points. At the end, a back-row kill by senior Kaitlyn Van Well put the Dragons in front 25-24, and an attack error by Central gave Dallas its winning point.

“We served well the third set,” Lilley said.

Dallas got 33 assists from sophomore setter Grace Hannan. Van Well had 17 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Seniors Emma Moore and Enma Spivey each had five kills. Libero Jordyn Wynia, a senior, got seven digs and two aces. Maddy Straus, a senior, came up with six aces and two blocks.

The intensity was on high throughout the clash, with sizable student sections on both sides standing all the way and bringing plenty of noise with their chants and cheers.

“It was an awesome high school volleyball match,” Myers said.