DALLAS — The Dragons’ football team had plenty of incentive Friday. Rivalry game. Playoff spot and position on the line. Senior Night at home.

Put it all together, and it spelled big game.

And the Dragons put enough good things together for a 29-13 win over a game group from Central.

“I’m proud of the kids,” Dallas coach Andy Jackson said. “I’m proud of our seniors. It was all about the seniors. They lost to (the Panthers) when they were young. Over the last four years, they’ve established Dallas football, and now we’ve got our third winning season in a row.”

The 12th-ranked Dragons improved to 5-4 and will be in the Class 5A playoffs on Friday. They go to Pendleton (9-1) for a 7 p.m. game against the sixth-ranked Buckaroos. Pendleton is riding an eight-game win streak, and its only loss came to No. 1 Wilsonville, 35-19, on Sept. 10.

“We improved in some areas (against Central), but not in others,” Jackson said. “There’s definitely room for more improvement.”

The Panthers finished 2-7, 1-6 in Special District 3. They were seventh out of eight teams, just ahead of Crescent Valley, which they beat 54-14. The Panthers were in almost every game, including Dallas.

“Our defense played well enough to win,” Central coach Joel Everett said after Friday’s clash. “The offense just couldn’t click.”

Dallas senior running back Logan Person ran for three pivotal touchdowns. He said the Dragons were focused and intense most of the night.

“We started off really focused, doing our jobs, then got lax as the first half went on,” Person said. “But we came out for the second half and re-set our focus and came with fire under our butts, and executed.”

The defense especially.

“We practiced all week on pass coverages, on playing deep and playing your man,” said Person, who doubled as a hard-hitting safety.

Jackson credited the Dallas defense for a “fantastic pass rush,” and the secondary helped with several pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Person was his usual big-play self, scoring his first touchdown on a 44-yard breakaway.

Central played solidly much of the way, and with rivalry-worthy intensity. But, as was the case more than once this season, the Panthers had trouble finishing drives and turning yards gained into points.

Central scored in four of the five possible ways for points, getting two on a safety, three on a field goal, six on a touchdown and two on a conversion. But the near-royal flush wasn’t a strong-enough hand in what was a high-stakes game that asked the underdog for a near-perfect performance.

It didn’t help that Central was shorthanded in the backfield and had trouble generating a ground game. Minus three running backs, inserted starter Kirik Kantola gave a great effort on both sides of the ball and fought cramps in the second half. But Dallas had Central’s run game snuffed out all night.

“Their front seven can fly,” Everett said of the Dragons on defense.

Junior quarterback Chase Nelson repeatedly had to scramble for the Panthers, and he picked up some tough yards. Unfortunately for Central, most of them were yards just getting back to the line of scrimmage or for a short gain.

Nelson had 10 carries (eight on scrambles) for 34 yards, and was sacked once for a loss of two yards. Central’s running backs totaled 23 yards on 12 carries.

Dallas, on the other hand, rang up 275 yards rushing on 39 attempts. Person toted the ball 17 times for 148 yards.

Nelson had some success in the air, as the Panthers had to turn to their passing game. He completed 19 of 44 throws for 171 yards and one touchdown.

Dallas senior quarterback Ashton Foster was 9 of 18 passing for 80 yards. He also ran six times for 49 yards.

The first few minutes of the game were on the wild side.

Central received the kickoff and punted four plays later. Dallas coughed up the ball on the return, with Panthers’ junior Kantola recovering at the Dragons’ 23-yard line.

The next play, Central got inside the red zone on a run only to lose the ball via fumble. Dallas junior Owen Hess pounced on it.

The next play, Person lost a fumble, and Central took over at the Dallas 14.

“I haven’t fumbled all year. Not normal,” Person said. “After that, I was like, ‘That’s not going to happen again.’”

Then came the first of some key stands by the Dragons’ defense. Central moved to a first-and-goal at the 3, but then went backward. The Panthers lost four yards on a run. “They timed up a really good blitz,” Everett said. Then the Panthers surrendered five yards on a false start, threw incomplete and got only three yards on a third-down scramble by Nelson.

On fourth-and goal from the 9, junior Maximo Villanueva kicked a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

Play settled down after that, and Dallas began to assert itself on offense. The Dragons took a 7-3 lead on their fifth snap. Person slipped some attempted tackles, cut to the right and turned on the jets to score on a 44-yard run.

“A great experience – hitting that hole, breaking some tackles and being able to bounce outside and see that open grass,” Person said.

The teams traded punts and moved into the second quarter still separated by four points.

Central put together a nice drive, going from its 42 to the Dallas 10 in 11 plays, aided by a pass interference call on a fourth-and-9.

But the Dragons stopped the Panthers on downs to protect the lead.

The Dragons quickly tilted the field, as Person ripped off 44 yards to the Central 45. Three plays later, Hess went the final 30 yards on an outside run, and Dallas led 14-3.

Late in the third quarter, Hess picked off a pass at the Central 34 and returned it to the 17. That set up a touchdown run of 3 yards by Person, followed by a 2-point pass from Foster to senior Kole Johnson-Sallee. The eight points put the home team on top 22-3 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

Central’s next points came on a safety early in the fourth quarter. Foster was under pressure while looking to pass from his end zone, and he dumped a short pass into the grass. The intentional grounding call gave the Panthers a safety and cut the difference on the scoreboard to 22-5.

The Panthers also got the ball back, and they advanced to the Dallas 30. But Person quashed Central’s threat, getting underneath senior receiver Adam Abrahamson to pick off Nelson’s throw over the middle at the 20.

Dallas sealed the win by driving 47 yards in eight plays, and it was Person again with the TD, crashing across the goal line from the 1 with 5:23 remaining.

“It all comes down to the line,” Person said. “That was one of the best games our O-line has played.”

The Panthers didn’t go away, however. They got into the end zone on a 7-yard Nelson pass to junior wideout Dominic Castanon. That capped a 77-yard drive.

Nelson hit senior Andre Estrada on another quick slant route for a two-point conversion at the 2:37 mark.

The game ended with Person carrying the ball 35 yards to the Central 7, and then getting another six yards before the Dragons let the clock run out with the ball on the 1.

Person’s busy night also consisted of an onside kickoff recovery, three point-after kicks, two kickoff returns for 35 yards, one punt return for four yards, four punts for a 38.3-yard average and the kickoffs.

The Dragons’ triumph sewed up fourth place in Special District 3, and their Oregon School Activities Association ranking claimed one of the four at-large playoff berths given to teams from around the state.

Silverton, West Albany and Lebanon were 1-2-3 in SD-3 and got the league’s three automatic playoff berths. Silverton is ranked second in 5A, West Albany third and Lebanon 13th.