Itemizer-Observer
Bye weeks can be tricky to deal with at times. On one side it gives time for players to rest and recover while on the other a team can lose some positive momentum. In the case for the Dallas football team the bye week can be seen as more of a positive after the Dragons blew past the Corvallis Spartans on the road to win 48-26 on Oct. 7.
“I was concerned about the bye week and how it would affect us,” said head coach Andy Jackson. “We practiced really hard the last two weeks and we also knew we were playing a dangerous team in Corvallis. We liked our matchups in many of the areas of the game and I felt offensively we performed at an extremely high level. Defensively, we were presented with some problems early on and we had to make some adjustments. When we did we were able to settle in and play well and force turnovers in the second half but the first half was a tight ball game.”
Quarterback Owen Hess threw for 113 yards while also rushing for 100 yards and scoring two total touchdowns. The offensive line continues to impress, leading the way for the Dallas offense as now the team is averaging over 300 rushing yards per contest in their five games. Emilio Miranda carried the ball 18 times for 181 yards and three touchdowns, Dalton Baker carried the ball eight times for 164 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Mosley led all Dragons receivers with 91 receiving yards and one touchdown. On defense Steven Ward and Brock Dunkin combined for six tackles for loss and 13 and 14 tackles respectively with Dunkin also contributing an interception return for touchdown.
The contest was trending to look like an offensive shootout as both defenses couldn’t stop the opposing offense in the early going. Corvallis got the opening touchdown of the game after Spartan quarterback Axel Prechel found his man in the end zone for a near 20-yard passing touchdown. Dallas responded quickly on their next two possessions, with runningback Emilio Miranda breaking a 55-yard touchdown run and following that with another touchdown run on the next drive.
Both teams continued to trade touchdown drives into the second quarter with Dallas holding a slim 20-19 lead after Prechel threw for another touchdown pass. The Dragons got the ball back with just over a minute and 30 seconds left in the half after intercepting a Prechel pass.
Hess and Miranda both ripped off two big runs to set up a first and goal deep inside Corvallis territory. With the clock winding down to close out the half, Dallas tried to punch it in from the one-yard line multiple times but to no avail. Corvallis pulled off the goal line stand and prevented Dallas from scoring again before hafltime.
“We knew offensively that we needed to just keep doing what we’re doing,” said Jackson. “Because even though we got stopped at the one-yard line we just went nearly 70 yards in five or six plays and we we’re moving the ball at will. It was really defensively where the adjustments needed to be made.”
Dallas’ offense couldn’t move the ball much on their opening drive of the second half, but on the first Corvallis possession of the third quarter Dragon linebacker Dunkin read the eyes of Prechel and jumped in front of his intended receiver for the interception. No one could catch Dunkin as he took the interception back for a Dallas touchdown seemingly giving them some breathing room leading 28-19. The momentum was short lived after Corvallis scored on their next play from scrimmage almost 90 yards to keep the game close with over nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Again the Dragon offense responded with a touchdown drive of their own with Hess running the ball in from nearly 20-yards out to get the Dallas lead back to double digits 35-26.
Dallas pulled away in the fourth quarter after Baker and Miranda both ran for scores giving the Dragons a big lead 48-26 with nearly six and a half minutes to go. The Spartans were not able to do anything else offensively the rest of the way as the Dragons drained the rest of the time left on the clock for the big road win over Corvallis.
The win against Corvallis now puts the Dallas winning streak up to four and the Dragons will look to keep their offense red hot next week as they welcome South Albany on homecoming Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
“I think we match up with them (South Albany) well,” said Jackson. “I think that they’re going to be a major test for us. They’re very good ballclub and I’m looking to see our kids rise to the occasion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.