DHS Football

Quarterback Owen Hess looks off the Spartan defender and hands the ball to his running back Emilio Miranda.

 Photo by Kendrick Murphy/Itemizer-Observer

Itemizer-Observer

Bye weeks can be tricky to deal with at times. On one side it gives time for players to rest and recover while on the other a team can lose some positive momentum. In the case for the Dallas football team the bye week can be seen as more of a positive after the Dragons blew past the Corvallis Spartans on the road to win 48-26 on Oct. 7.

