Freshman Ty Cirino of Central and sophomore Philip Kahl of Dallas turned in the fastest Polk County 5,000-meter times in last week’s Ultimook cross-country meet at Tillamook.
Cirino was 33rd in 18 minutes, 15 seconds.
Kahl led the Dragons with his clocking of 18:40.1, good for 44th place.
One other local runner, Central sophomore Truman Swartzfager, broke 19 minutes. He ran 18:50.2.
Kahl sliced about two minutes off his 2021 time at the Ultimook, and Swartzfager was nearly a minute and a half faster.
Dallas had five other 5K runners in this year’s race. Seniors Toby Slade and Noah Zajac were 2-3 for the Dragons, timed in 19:20.7 and 19:38.5. Junior Keegan Schilling (21:40.6), sophomore Joseph Maxfield (21:41.1) and sophomore Bryce Hoxie (25:34.3) also took on the challenge of the course, which includes a mud hole.
Slade, Zajac and Schilling made it around in about two minutes as well than they had a year ago.
“The boys improved,” Dallas coach Monique Lankheet said. “It means we’re on a good trajectory, for sure.”
Lankheet was hoping for a bit more. She thought Slade might have been able to get under 19 minutes and be closer to Kahl, and that Zajac could be a little faster as well. But it was only the first race, the course is a bit funky and the day was on the warm side.
“Toby ran the first mile really fast. He did it in 5:07. And maybe that was a little too fast,” Lankheet said. “We’ll slow him down, and hopefully he can hold pace a little better.”
Central’s other runners were junior John Butler (19:48.4), freshman Aidan Wendring (20:43.8), junior Alfredo Ortiz Heredia Jr. (22:21.5), sophomore Landon Seidel (23:24.6) and sophomore Aaron Hayes (24:22.4).
* West Salem used the Ultimook as more of a “fun team race,” coach Dalton Lindsey said, and the times there did not reflect what the Titan boys are capable of doing this season.
The Titans are still excited about their season, though, and they enjoyed seeing DyeStat put them on the “watch list” behind the top five teams in the Northwest rankings (Jesuit, Crater, Bishop Blanchet in Washington, Central Catholic and Franklin).
