Boys Cross Country

Jack Meier of West Salem heads to the finish line at Wilsonville during the season-opening 3-kilometer Night Meet on Aug. 26.

 Photo by westcoastxc.com

Itemizer-Observer

Freshman Ty Cirino of Central and sophomore Philip Kahl of Dallas turned in the fastest Polk County 5,000-meter times in last week’s Ultimook cross-country meet at Tillamook.

