CORVALLIS — From four swimmers to a team of 10, including two female varsity swimmers, the Dallas Dragons swim team is establishing itself as a group of serious swimmers.
The Dragons boys team came away with a second-place finish overall, tallying up 107 points, while the girls team finished last with 24 points.
Sophomore David Beasley swam to a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, coming to the finish at two minutes, 20.06 seconds. In the 100-yard backstroke, he finished in second place, clocking in at 1:12.
Senior Gabe Applegate nabbed gold in the 100-yard butterfly for a time of 1:12.08. He also took silver in the 200-yard individual medley relay for a time of 2:47.73.
Junior Jakob Lloyd placed second in the 50-yard freestyle for a personal record, coming in at 25.92.
Junior Kyle Reed joined Applegate, Lloyd and Beasley in the 200 free relay for a third-place finish with a time of 1:53.32.
“I felt like I did pretty good today,” Lloyd said. I’m glad that I PR’d in my 50-free. I almost got first place.” He missed it by 0.43 seconds.
Last year Lloyd made it to districts, but because of the weather concerns the normally two-day event was squeezed into on long one.
“So I’m hoping that this year it’s two days instead of one,” he said.
The girl’s team saw freshman Lonny Stork finish in the top two in her events: The 200 individual-medley relay, where she clocked a time of 2:27.28 for second place, and second place again for the 100 backstroke, hitting a 1:07.85. Sophomore Ruby Earhart took fourth place in the 100-yard breast stroke, clocking a 1:40.79. The Dragons traveled to South Albany on Tuesday after press time.
