DALLAS — The Dallas High School swim team competed against the North Salem Vikings and Central Panthers on Jan. 7 at the Dallas Aquatic Center, taking second place for the boys team, with 75 points, while the girls team took third with 24 points.
Seniors Gabe Applegate, Jacob Lloyd, David Beasley and Kyle Reed nabbed first place in the 200-yard medley relay, clocking a time of 2:20.09, notching off 15 seconds of their seeded time.
Beasley went on to clinch first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.08. He also led in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:15.99. Applegate took first in the 200 individual medley relay for a time of 2:49.26.
In the 50-yard free, Reed swam a 27.91 for first place.
The Dragons went 1-2 in the 100-yard butterfly, with Applegate leading 1:12.81, followed by Lloyd, who took second in 1:19.39.
For the 400-yard freestyle relay, Lloyd, Applegate, Beasley and Reed took second place with a time of 4:17.34.
Last year, there were four members on the Dragons boys swim team, and no girls. This year, there are 10 team members.
“It’s encouraging that more kids are coming out this year,” said Applegate.
He said he’s happy with how the meet went.
“I can see that I’ve improved, like in my forms and my times.”
As a senior, he said he’s been helping the first-time swimmers who joined the team this year.
“I feel like everyone has gotten better, and they’ve all improved, even though for a lot of them this is their first year on the team,” he said.
On the girls team, freshman Lonny Stork swam to first place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:09.51, and took second place in the 200 individual medley relay, clocking a 2:28.54.
In the 100 breastroke, sophomore Ruby Earhart nabbed third place with 1:43.39.
“It was good, it was fun,” she said of her event.
This is her first year on a high school swim team.
“I did Blue Dolphins swim team when I was younger, I stopped at about fifth grade, and this year I decided to not play basketball, and so I figured I should do a winter sport — so, swim has kept me in shape.”
The Dragons traveled to Lebanon on Tuesday after press time.
