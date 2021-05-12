Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS – The Dragons softball team used a decisive second inning to all but end the game against cross-county foe Central on Monday night, eventually winning by a tally of 7-0.

Dallas (8-5, 6-1, MWC) lost its first league contest against West Albany on Friday, and were not in the mood to lose another on Monday. It took until the second inning for Dallas to get on the board, but it had five runners cross the plate in the period.

Though Central (6-6, 4-3, MWC) got three on base in the second, but it was unable to score during the inning or the game.

Central defeated North Salem (0-11, 0-6 MWC) 10-0 on May 3 before losing to 6A undefeated McNary (12-0, 3-0, Mountain Valley Conference) on May 5. The Panthers defeated Silverton (4-7, 2-4 MWC) on Friday 7-6.

The Panthers face West Albany (9-2, 6-0 MWC) at home on Wednesday (today) at 5 p.m. and non-league opponent Cascade (10-3, 9-2 Oregon West Conference) on Friday on the road. The game starts at 4:30 p.m.

Dallas’ first conference loss of the season came on Friday against West Albany (9-2, 6-0 MWC), which is undefeated in league play this season. The Dragons rebounded with a win against South Albany (1-9, 1-4 MWC) on Saturday before taking Polk County bragging rights on Monday.

The Dragons play on the road on Friday in a matchup against Corvallis (9-4, 4-3 MWC), starting at 5 p.m