Itemizer-Observer
SALEM — The Dallas High School wrestling team took third place at the Oregon State Athletics Association 5A Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling districts over the weekend at the Salem Armory.
Nine wrestlers, including three freshmen, will be heading to the state competition Friday and Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
“It was a pretty fun finish,” said head coach Tony Olliff. “In addition to the three freshman qualify for state, we had another three place in districts, so a bit of hope for the future of Dallas wrestling.”
Four Dragons were in the championships round: Senior Ashton Brecht, senior Cooper Hise, junior Cael Morrison and freshman Isaac Jones.
Brecht walked away from his match as the 285-pound district champion.
“It feels good,” he said of his victory.
His plan going into the finals match was simple: “Go out swinging,” he said. “I was coming out to win.”
He pinned his opponent, Octavio Maldonado, of North Salem, in 29 seconds.
Brecht has been to state twice already, but each year brings new challenges with it.
“This year is going to be harder than last year,” he said. “Lots of tough kids. I’m just going to go out there and try to win it.”
Morrison, wrestling at 132 pounds, took second place, falling to Crescent Valley’s Hunter Eveland, in a 5-4 decision.
“Well, Friday, I wrestled a little lethargic, I just wasn’t doing as well,” Morrison said. “So, that night and going into today, I told myself I had to wrestle smart, so, I’m feeling a lot better, stuck with my game plans — just this last match, my game plan wasn’t good enough.”
He said his game plan included closing down Eveland’s offense and forcing him to be defensive.
“But I just needed to get my shots in and finish well, finish clean,” he said.
Morrison is headed to state this weekend — it will be his third trip to the biggest competition stage of the season.
He goes in knowing what he wants.
“I hope I win the state title,” Morrison said.
Freshman Owen Hess, freshman Garrett Munkers, senior Colson Spencer, senior Kadin Thorsted, and junior Kimmy Holgate will also be going to state.
The tournament begins Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.