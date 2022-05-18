Itemizer-Observer
One local high school baseball team, the Central Panthers, went into this week with a shot at making the postseason.
But it could come down to the final day and last game of the league season, as Central hopes to get the sole at-large berth into the Oregon School Activities Association’s 16-team Class 5A field.
Here’s a look at Dallas, Central and West Salem:
Dallas
The Dragons’ final games of 2022 will be against Lebanon, which began this week tied for first with West Albany in the Mid-Willamette Conference.
Dallas will be at home against the Warriors at 5 p.m. Wednesday, then go there for a 5 p.m. Friday finale.
Last week, the Dragons busted out for a 12-2 victory at North Salem, then beat the Vikings again, 6-5.
It was the first two-game win streak for Dallas since March in the Oregon Coast Invitational and victories over Astoria and Philomath.
In the 10-run win against North Salem, freshman Jack Strange’s 4 2/3 innings of pitching included five strikeouts, and Kaden Moore came on in relief the rest of the way, fanning two.
The Dragons got out of bases-loaded situations in the first and fourth innings without major damage.
Dallas took a 2-0 run lead with a couple of runs in the third and made it 5-0 in the top of the fourth.
After one run by North Salem in the bottom of the fourth, Dallas answered with a run in the fifth.
The Dragons tallied six runs in the seventh. Freshman third baseman Eli Hess upped his game RBI total to four with a three-run shot.
The Dragons outhit the Vikings 10-3.
Eli Hess, his senior brother Owen Hess and junior Brock Dunkin had two hits apiece. Dunkin and Moore each drove in two runs.
Dunkin was the hero in the second North Salem game, rapping out a walk-off hit in a two-run bottom of the seventh to lift the Dragons.
Dallas had 16 hits and no errors.
North Salem hit safely eight times and made three errors.
Dallas led 2-0 after the first inning. North Salem got one run in the second and three in the third for a 4-2 lead.
The Dragons cut the gap to 4-3 in the fourth, but the Vikings scored one run in the fifth.
Dunkin and Eli Hess each finished with four hits and two RBIs.
Junior Emiliano Rocha struck out six North Salem batters in 2 2/3 innings on the mound.
Central
The Panthers will wrap up their MWC season with two games against Silverton. Silverton will play at Central at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Central will be at Silverton at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Foxes were 6-6 and fourth in the MWC heading into this week. Central was 5-8 and fifth.
The top four finishers earn automatic spots in the state playoffs.
The fifth-place finisher can get the 16th and final berth if it winds up with a higher OSAA ranking than the fifth-place Midwestern League team. Entering this week, Central was ranked 20th and North Salem and Churchill were tied for fifth in the Midwestern and ranked 17th and 21st, respectively.
Last week’s bright spot for Central came at the end, as the Panthers pulled out a 5-4 home victory over South Albany.
Malachi McCormick singled home two runs in the seventh for the walk-off triumph. He also struck out 10 batters in six innings.
In the Central seventh, Andre Estrada and Will Merritt walked and moved up on a wild pitch.
McCormick hit a ball into shallow left field. Neither the South Albany shortstop, who was playing in, nor the left fielder could get to the ball for a catch or in time to gun down the scoring runners.
Merritt dashed home from second on what Central coach Tom Roberts called a “bang-bang” play at home.
“Will broke right away. His jump from second base allowed him to score,” Roberts said. “It was nice to see something break for us after a couple of rough weeks.”
Isaiah Sanchez’s scoreless late relief work also helped the Panthers pull through.
Central didn’t have an error, despite the game being played in steady rain.
“It was a little sloppy out there, but the field held up really good,” Roberts said.
The Panthers went to West Albany on May 10 and came up short, 3-1.
Central scored in the top of the first but totaled just three hits in the game – coming off the bats of Evan Beaver, Andrew Eames and Joey Cole. Sanchez walked twice for the Panthers.
Isaiah White worked all six innings on the mound for Central.
West Albany had five hits and got runs in the second, third and sixth innings.
Neither team was charged with an error.
On May 11, West Albany had another game that was close basically all the way, winning 11-2 at Central.
The Panthers did lead early, though. They were on top 2-0 after one inning and 2-1 after two. West Albany took the lead with a three-run third and held the Panthers to three hits in seven innings.
The Bulldogs added a run in the fourth to make the score 5-2, but they didn’t score again until unloading for six runs in the seventh. They totaled 11 hits in the game.
Central had six errors to West Albany’s three.
West Salem
The Titans are scheduled to put a bow on their 2022 spring at 5 p.m. Thursday with a road game against nonleague Clackamas.
Last week, West Salem completed its Mountain Valley Conference season with a 5-2 triumph at home against South Salem.
It was Senior Day, and the Titans honored eight players: Evan Faust, Brooks Ferguson, Colin Kronenberg, Brody McMullen, John Olsen, Jeremiah Pinkerton, Ashton Simmons and Jaebin Sotelo.
The Titans scored two runs in both the first and second innings to go ahead 4-0. Each team got a run in the fifth, and South Salem managed one in the seventh.
The Saxons led in hits, 4-3, and each team made five errors.
Faust went the distance on the hill for West Salem and struck out five South Salem batters. McMullen doubled and scored two runs. Faust, McMullen and Aiden Rock each had an RBI.
West Salem finished with a 3-9 MVC record and was going to have at best a piece of the bottom spot.
The Titans also played a nonleague game last week at home against one of the top 5A teams in the state, Wilsonville. The Wildcats won 4-1, improving to 20-3.
Matthew Luke and John Olsen pitched well in defeat, and Pinkerton had a double.
Brooks Ferguson had two hits for the Titans, who led 1-0 after scoring in the second inning and were tied at 1-1 through four innings.
West Salem had a game scheduled for Tuesday, May 17, versus Lincoln at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
