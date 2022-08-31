Itemizer-Observer
At Dallas, they don’t shy away from tough competition.
And the Dragons will get just that right out of the gate this football season.
Dallas opens Friday at home against the defending state champion Silverton Foxes.
“Our kids are real excited about September being here,” Dragons coach Andy Jackson said. “We play some really good teams right off the bat. We always want to play the best teams.”
Dallas has plenty of other challenges in its eight-game regular season, all against fellow members of the revised Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference.
The Dragons’ four road games will be at Lebanon, West Albany, Corvallis and Central. Other home foes are McKay, South Albany and Crescent Valley, the latter on Oct. 27 to conclude the regular season.
Sixteen teams will again advance to the state playoffs. The top four finishers in the MWC make the field. If you’re not one of those four, you can claim the 16th and final spot if you are the highest-ranked team in the state that didn’t qualify automatically through its league finish.
Dallas intends to be playing in November again.
In 2021, the Dragons pulled off a memorable 7-6 triumph at Pendleton en route to the quarterfinals. Dallas overcame a 1-3 start and finished 6-5 overall. The team was ranked 12th in the state.
The Dragons were 4-3 in league, trailing only Silverton and West Albany, which eliminated them from the playoffs 28-9.
This year, the Dragons have some familiar faces but also some new pieces in key spots as they replace graduated running back Logan Person, quarterback Ashton Foster and others.
Jackson vows that the system will be much the same on both sides of the ball and with senior Owen Hess moving into the starting spot at quarterback.
“Owen does a really good job there,” Jackson said. “He’s real mobile, very athletic.”
The 6-1, 185-pound Hess was first team all-league at defensive back last year, and he’ll continue to play at least some defense, Jackson said.
“We’ll give him some breathers there,” the coach added.
At running back, the Dragons could start with a committee that includes 6-2, 190-pound senior Brock Dunkin; 5-9, 175 senior Emilio Miranda; 5-11, 185 senior Corey Miller; 5-7, 150 senior Dalton Baker; 5-8, 170 junior Zayvian Webster, and 6-0, 175 junior Jerrik Welin.
“A lot of those guys got varsity experience last year,” Jackson said.
Dunkin also can be a key receiver out of a slot position. He was honorable mention all-league at running back last year and second-team all-league at linebacker.
“He’s a great football player. Already has an offer from Pacific University,” Jackson said.
Miranda was honorable mention all-MWC last year.
Other receivers for Dallas figure to be Isaiah Mosley, a 6-3, 195-pound junior, and junior Noah Darland, a 5-10, 175-pounder.
With Dunkin, Mosley and 6-2, 205 senior Dylan Largent at outside linebacker and with Miller, 6-0, 210 senior Emiliano Rocha and 6-2, 200 junior Dominic Sobota at inside linebacker, the Dragons have a solid base defensively.
Sobota was honorable mention all-league last season. Rocha made the HM list as a tight end.
The defensive backfield includes Kaden Moore, a 6-0, 150 senior, and Andrew Craven, a junior who is 6-0, 160.
Hess plays safety as well, and Jackson said Hess is likely to be on the field when the Dragons use their base of two safeties instead of just one.
Mainstays up front include seniors Garrett Munkers, Treston Wilt and Kevin Rubio and juniors Sobota, Kyron Dodds, Jacob Worley, Stephen Ward, Cliff Johnson and William Walker.
Munkers, Rubio and Wilt made the all-league honorable mention list on offense in 2021. Ward came on strong on the defensive line the second half of the season.
Eli Hess, Owen’s sophomore brother, will start at quarterback on the junior varsity, and play inside linebacker, and he could swing up to the varsity.
Moore and Mosley also can be backups at quarterback.
Senior Luc Peffley and Darland are kickers, and Owen Hess is the punter.
Some of the new varsity material played last year on a frosh-sophomore team that went undefeated (it tied Silverton).
The Dragons got back to a more customary football routine, post-pandemic, with spring football and team camps for varsity and JV players at Redmond High (58 players attended).
“To me, this is like a normal year process now,” Jackson said. “Our coaches and players are enjoying the opportunity. We have more seniors this year and good leadership. We’ve got a lot of returning players who have great varsity experience, and we’ll foster and develop the new ones.”
