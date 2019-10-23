INDEPENDENCE — Playing into overtime in the third set, the Dallas Dragons volleyball team managed to break away in the nick of time and claim the 30-28 set and 3-0 victory at Central High School on Oct. 17. Senior Hailey Van Well, of Dallas, (10-12 overall, 6-8 Mid-Willamette Conference) dug out the first point to get things going in the first set, and from there, the Dragons maintained the lead, the Panthers (10-12 overall, 5-9 MWC) trailing.

With a 25-14 victory under their belts, the Dragons were ready to power through another contest. But this set was different: The Panthers energy had changed; they went from trailing behind by 10 points to staying within a fighting chance of nabbing the triumph as the game went through two ties and several lead changes.

“I definitely think we went into the game with a little too much confidence,” said Dallas senior Maya Davison. “We anticipated leaving with a win and I think forgot that they are a team that works hard and would really give us a run for our money. I personally think Central is one of the scrappiest teams in the league. They don’t have many big hitters, but they have very solid defense and overall drive to keep the ball off the floor.”

Ultimately, the Dragons nabbed the win in the second set by a margin, 25-22.

The battle wasn’t over for the two teams as they entered the third set.

For the first time throughout the game, the Panthers took the lead by more than a point halfway through the set, with junior Kennedy Kantola adding a kill to bump them up 15-11.

The Dragons responded with a point of their own, each team knocking points back and forth until the Dragons found a way to secure the victory.

“I think we competed well, but only in spurts,” Davison said. “We were competing the whole game, but only competing hard when we were threatened, like when scores were tight, or when they got on a multiple-point run.”

Even with the loss, Central head coach Bruce Myers was happy with the way his team performed.

“I was extremely pleased with how hard we competed after the first set,” he said.

The Panthers and Dragons have another week of the regular season left, each team rallying for a spot at playoffs.

“Our running focus for the rest of our season is consistency,” Davison said. “We want to be able to be working at 100 percent for a whole match.”

On Thursday, Dallas hosts South Albany (14-6 overall, 10-3 MWC) at 6 p.m., while Central traveled to Lebanon (0-18 overall, 0-14 MWC) on Tuesday after press time.