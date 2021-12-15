DALLAS — The spotlights, cameras and action were back in the gym for Dallas Dragons wrestling last Wednesday night. And the home team responded with a prime time-worthy performance.
Competing in a December dual meet before a typical home crowd for the first time since COVID-19, the Dragons defeated the Central Panthers 54-27.
Dallas won nine of the varsity matches — eight by pin, one by forfeit.
Central countered with five victories — four on falls and one by decision.
It was Central’s second Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet of the season, and it was Dallas’ first.
The home fans got stirred up watching the junior varsity matches that took place right before the varsity meet. Dallas seized the momentum with one JV win after another, which raised both the decibel level and the electricity in the building.
“That was fun,” Dallas coach Tony Olliff said.
Then the gym then went dark for the varsity competitors, other than for the few lights that remained on to illuminate the mat.
Central took the first varsity match, as Panthers senior Joseph Pearson pinned Dallas sophomore Cole Langford at 195 pounds.
The Dragons immediately took control of the team scoring, however, enjoying pins by junior Eli Nava at 220, senior Mason Barber at 285 and freshman Ah Pymm McDaniel at 106.
The Panthers answered by winning the next two matches to cut the Dallas lead to 18-15. Twin freshmen Case Merritt (113) and Jake Merritt (120) got those points. Case Merritt outpointed Dallas freshman Jace Spencer 4-2, and Jake Merritt won by fall over Dragons freshman Sully Hill.
But Dallas put the team victory away by claiming five matches in a row in a 30-point barrage that gave the Dragons a 48-15 advantage.
In order, the Dragon triumphs came from sophomore Thomas Courson (by fall at 126), sophomore Jose Romero (by fall at 132), junior Isaac Jones (forfeit at 138), sophomore Thomas Talmadge (by fall at 145) and sophomore Keenan Serafin (by fall at 152).
“We had some surprises,” Olliff said, “and Thomas Courson was one of those at 126, in his first varsity experience. He looked good. And Thomas Talmadge continued an undefeated streak.”
The Panthers scored in the next two matches, with standouts Ethan Dunigan, a junior at 160, and Manuel Vela, a senior at 170, getting second-round pins.
“He’s one of the best 160-pounders in the state. We knew that going in,” Olliff said of Dunigan.
The final match was at 182, and Dallas sophomore Owen Jones won it by fall.
“Some of our trusted guys did their job,” Olliff said. “Jose Romero, Eli Nava. We can build on that.”
The 106-pound match featured two girls, and McDaniel got the upper hand early to end it in 1:25 against Central junior Issabell Branske, who is in her first season.
“Proud of her,” Olliff said of McDaniel.
Central coach Arnold Garcia lamented several matches, starting at the JV level, that could have gone better for the Panthers.
“That was frustrating, because Dallas was able to turn things around in a number of those matches, and it was all stuff we had worked on that week,” Garcia said. “Our JV’s heads were down. We go to Dallas and don’t have the confidence we need to compete and win. But, they’re teenagers. Sometimes you forget that.”
After Central got swept at the JV level, “I could tell Dallas was thinking they were going to just walk all over us,” Garcia said. “Our varsity did better, but we can’t let people off their back the way we did.
“I thought the score would be closer, more like 48-33, which wouldn’t have been a win, but at least a moral win.”
•Dallas also wrestled last weekend in the Rose City Classic at Westview High.
“We’ll know where we are after that,” Olliff said going into the tournament.
Dallas totaled 223 ½ points and placed fourth out of 22 teams, trailing only always-powerful Newberg (473), Thurston (296 ½) and Sprague (238). West Linn (192 ½) and Sweet Home (192) were fifth and sixth, respectively.
“Great weekend for the Dragons,” Olliff said. “We battled hard throughout day two.”
The Dragons took their top two wrestlers at every weight to Westview. Points in the first three rounds by various wrestlers helped lift Dallas to fourth at the end.
Cole Langford nabbed third place for the Dragons at 195 pounds, winning his closing match by fall at 5:15. He was undefeated after losing his first match to the eventual bracket champion.
Joseph Johnson (113) and Thomas Talmadge (145) placed fourth for Dallas. Eli Nava (220) was fifth.
Central will have a home league dual meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday against South Albany. The Panthers then will be the host of the Van Holstad Invitational all day Thursday. It will include Sheldon, South Albany, South Salem, Tillamook and Willamina.
Dallas has West Albany at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet.
“That will be a humdinger. They’re pretty tough,” Olliff said.
•West Salem finished 19th out of 34 teams in the North Bend Coast Classic.
Traditionally strong teams from Crook County (254 ½ points), Roseburg (183 ½), Crater (149 ½) and Grants Pass (148) were the top four.
Of West Salem’s 55 ½ points, 18 came from senior Blane Miller and 16 ½ from senior Connor Everetts. Miller was fourth at 106. Everetts placed fifth at 113.
Other Titans scoring were junior Corbyn Taylor, 170; senior Zachary Henderson, 145; and senior Caleb Henderson, 138.
West Salem goes to the Larry Owings Tournament Saturday at Canby, competing against 12 other schools.
